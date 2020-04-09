Jill Biden celebrates Bernie Sanders suspending his campaign

Dr. Jill Biden welcomed supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders’ decision to withdraw from the Democratic primary, officially making her husband Joe the presumed party candidate.

“Thank goodness we can finally get to work!” Biden told donors on Wednesday at a virtual coffee fundraising event.

“We could never assume that before. It is all new and it happened so quickly, ”she continued.

The former second lady participated in the election campaign just hours after the Socialist Democrat announced that he would withdraw from the race, citing his lack of path to the nomination.

“You know that Bernie and Jane are friends of ours and I honor the work they did in this election and it was not easy and they ran an incredible race,” she said.

The potential first lady added that her husband now has the opportunity to “grab” voters who are not yet in his camp.

“Now is our time and we must seize it and we must excite everyone”, she said, adding: “Young people, the elderly, all cultures, all races and now I think that it’s mainly up to Joe to take hold. “

Biden then told the story of a campaign event in Columbia, Missouri, where she did not expect a large turnout but was greeted by a large crowd.

She said what surprised her was the equipment people wore in other campaigns, telling donors that there were people donning [Buttigieg] t-shirts and [Elizabeth] Warren shirts. There was [Amy] Klobuchar and Kamala buttons [Harris] Hats. “

“As I stood before this crowd, I felt invigorated by what they represented. Each of them believed deeply in someone else’s campaign. Many of them had invested their hearts in telephone banking and knocked on the door for someone else because they understood that the values ​​that unite us are much greater than the things that divide us. They understood that we are all in the same boat. “