Jeff Okudah’s script could revise the Giants 2020 NFL plan

The signing of James Bradberry as a free agent (for a $ 45 million contract over three years) has responded to a huge need for the Giants, adding a veteran cornerback capable of locking out opposing receivers. Bradberry joins a young group filled with untapped and possibly suspicious potential.

The key to this position will be the amount of DeAndre Baker development in the second year. Last year’s Giants traded in the first round to remove Baker from Georgia, and what they got in return was a rookie mess for the first part of the season because Baker was not ready for the mental rigors and commitment to life’s work as an NFL player. He has improved his habits and, therefore, the end of this first year has offered hope that it will not be a wasted choice.

An interesting first round scenario could confront the Giants if Jeff Okudah of Ohio State is on the board at number 4. Okudah is by far the best hope of this project, considered as an instant starter. There’s nothing like having too many capable cornerbacks. Would the Giants take Okudah before Clemson’s linebacker Isaiah Simmons? Would the Giants take Okudah before one of the best attacking tackles? All legitimate questions.

What if Alabama’s Trevon Diggs is available at the start of the second round? Don’t overlook the new head coach Joe Judge’s affinity for Alabama, or his allegiance to Nick Saban. If Saban signed Diggs – the younger brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs – it would surely resonate with Judge. There is always a good chance that the Giants will take a corner turn at the end of the repechage, as long as it matches a physical or measurable skill they attribute to the position.

The list is full of maybes and possibilities. Bradberry must show that he can be a # 1 corner. Baker must show that he was worth a first round pick and that he can turn the corner when it comes to professionalism and attention to detail. Sam Beal must show that he can stay in good health and translate his size-speed figures into production in the field. Corey Ballentine and Grant Haley must show that they deserve places in the team. There are a lot of young people – Bradberry is only 26 years old and everyone is younger – and that’s a plus.