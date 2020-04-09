Jeff Okudah has the potential to be a homerun

Prior to the NFL 2020 draft, The Post breaks down the draft class by position into a series of 11 games. Tomorrow: security.

The Ohio defense gathered far from football for a relaxing movie night, but Jeff Okudah didn’t let his coordinator watch the screen.

“We literally sat for two hours and he asked me questions about each NFL receiver – how he got out [off the line of scrimmage] and why, “said Jeff Hafley to the Post. “It showed how serious he is about football and how serious he is about its quality, where most of the college guys would have spent time with their friends.”

Hafley served for one year as a defensive coordinator for Ohio State before being hired as head coach at Boston College. His resume includes seven years as an NFL secondary coach with major Ronde Barber, Joe Haden and Richard Sherman, and university post coach for young Darrelle Revis and Logan Ryan.

Their flagship films have become Okudah’s daily rendezvous at noon in his trainer’s office. Because Hafley has taught great cornerbacks, he understands why Okudah – unanimously screened as one of the top five choices in the project – is identified as an immediate and future All-Pro difference factor.

“The difference between those with truly successful careers and the grown-ups are the guys who know how to compete, how to practice, how to push themselves and how to take on coaches,” said Hafley. “It’s Jeff right there.”

Like a true No. 1 cornerback, Okudah abandoned his familiar spot outside and slipped into the slot against Penn State to obscure the projected second round pick KJ Hamler.

“I wanted them to kick me out. They didn’t do it, ”said Hamler. “Certainly, Jeff Okudah is the best opponent I have ever gone against.”

Okudah, 21, played 27 games in his first two seasons (no red shirt) but waited his turn to start at the Columbus Defensive Backs Factory. Seven Buckeyes half backs and safeties have been chosen in the last four projects (first five rounds) and 10 unrivaled half backs have been first round choices since 1999.

“To me, it’s what Stephon Gilmore was taking out, what Patrick Peterson was taking out,” said Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN project analyst. “We expect him to be one of the best cornerbacks in this league.”

Okudah played aggressively last season and still hasn’t committed a combined penalty for timeout and defense (35 tackles, three interceptions and two fumbles), as he reminded a reporter informed who described his game as sometimes “sloppy” during the screening. combine. The video of his clean rebuttal went viral.

“Cut the tape again,” he growled.

The former 6-foot-1, 205-pound five-star rookie ran a 4.48 on the 40-yard dash and tied for the second best vertical jump (41 inches) on the combine. Okudah’s gentle footwork, especially changes of direction, is more common among younger players, while its length suggests a slower runner. But it packs the best of both worlds.

Okudah thanks Hafley for teaching him hand technique and the patience not to force games

“Jeff is a very good tackle,” said Hafley. “For elite turns in the NFL, most of the time you push a guy away and you agree if he’s just a serviceable tackler. He will throw his body in there. This is important in the NFL, where the right coordinators will corner for each game. “

Okudah’s likely landing points are Detroit – to replace the traded All-Pro Darius Slay, whether optional # 3 or slightly lower after a highly speculated swap – or the Giants at # 4.

“In the NFL, you’re going to get thrown balls and touchdowns, which he didn’t have much,” said Hafley. “He’s going to have to challenge himself mentally to line up and do it over and over at a high level. I think this is one of the most difficult positions to play as a rookie. “

Example: Last year’s first cornerback DeAndre Baker (pick # 30) gave Georgia a touchdown in three years, but was sidelined with shaky confidence as a Giants rookie.

Don’t worry, says Okudah’s mentor.

“I think Jeff is a home choice,” said Hafley. “The way the game went and how good the receivers are, it is very rare to find corners like him.”