Jeff Bezos makes a surprise visit to the Amazon warehouse

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos visited one of his company’s warehouses and a Whole Foods grocery store on Wednesday, making rare public appearances as employees complained about working conditions amid the pandemic. coronavirus.

Bezos, donning skinny jeans, a button-down shirt and a face mask, visited an unspecified Amazon warehouse and a Whole Foods supermarket in a video posted on Twitter through the company’s PR account.

In the 47-second video, the world’s richest man – who currently has a net worth of just under $ 125 billion, according to Forbes – salutes the employees and thanks them for their hard work.

“I love your mask,” said the billionaire to a Whole Foods worker in an aisle. “I can’t shake your hand – it’s a hard habit to break,” he said to another.

The video immediately caught the eye of Twitter users. “Does Amazon lower almost impossible work rates and quotas when Jeff passes?” a user responded. “Aww that’s good,” replied another. “How about giving these hard workers a raise or a bonus?”

The video comes just days after Amazon’s warehouse at Staten Island was hit by its second union protest in as many weeks.

Employees of the Bloomfield distribution center, called JFK8, left the distribution center to protest the company’s management of the virus when 25 people tested positive for the fatal disease. Amazon disputed the figures.

The rally took place exactly a week after dozens of employees staged a protest led by management assistant Christopher Smalls – who was later fired by Amazon.

In New York, about 40 elected officials, including public lawyer Jumaane Williams, comptroller Scott Stringer and city council chairperson Corey Johnson, sent a letter to Bezos on April 1, calling for the rehiring of Smalls and to Amazon to implement COVID-19 security protocols and paid vacations.

“We are writing to support your own workers asking you to CLOSE Amazon warehouses until you put in place real solutions – with independent monitors – to protect your workers and the public at this time of public health crisis “, according to the letter.

Amazon warehouses in Detroit and Chicago – two hot spots for the coronavirus pandemic in the United States – have also experienced union protests.

Amazon takes employee temperature in its warehouses and fires anyone with a temperature of 100F or more, he said in a blog post.

Last month, the company announced that it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to handle a surge in online orders, and committed to add $ 2 to its minimum of 15 $ an hour to the wages of American workers until April.