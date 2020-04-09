Ivanka Trump Seeks to Lead Small Business Administration Recovery Effort

“Over the past few weeks, Ivanka has met with members of Congress and CEOs of the country’s main financial institutions by telephone in the run-up to and launch of the PPP. Her calls to financial institutions were aimed at encouraging them to step up and support small businesses, “said a White House official.

Trump has touted $ 1.5 billion in private sector investments from Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Visa, Mastercard, Grand Rapids State Bank and Community Spirit Bank.

“When we started phoning each of you – some of the country’s largest lenders, bankers, credit card companies, we asked you to provide additional relief, relief from the private sector to our incredible small business. And you “I answered that call,” she said during the conference call, citing debt relief, deferrals, loan modifications and other measures. relief.

She thanked the financial leaders for “doing your part”.

Trump shared his time between his Washington home, where she and Kushner have three small children at school, and the White House. She was spotted on walks in her neighborhood and posted a few selfie videos from home, sometimes dressed in casual wear, made up and speaking softly, encouraging Americans to “be nice to each other” and “stay as positive as possible. can. “

On Tuesday, she posted a more-produced Instagram video of the White House colonnade, touting private sector investment.

“We will continue to fight for you, we will get through this. It’s going to be brighter on the other side. And until then, we have your back.

Later that day, she posted a selfie thanking general surgeon Jerome Adams for an explanatory video on creating your own masks with what appeared to be his own handmade creation and a sewing kit in the photo.