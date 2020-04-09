Italy closes ports to save ships, targeting migrants

“Given the spread of Covid-19, Italian ports cannot guarantee the preconditions necessary to qualify as” places of safety “,” said the government decree.

Although it does not specifically mention migrants, the order refers to search and rescue operations, which uproot thousands of migrants from the Mediterranean every year.

It will remain in place for the duration of the health emergency triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, added the decree.

The measure was condemned by several non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including Sea Watch, MSF and Open Arms, in a joint statement.

Italy should “show the same solidarity with vulnerable people who risk their lives at sea because they have no other choice”, said the press release, at a time when the country is seeking international assistance to help facing the pandemic. “With a decree whose obvious aim is to stop rescue operations in the Mediterranean, without providing alternatives to save the lives of those fleeing Libya, Italy has deprived its ports of the connotation of ‘safe places’ ‘”, says the joint statement. None of the signatory NGOs currently have rescue vessels at sea, according to their statement. But the decree comes as the German-flagged ship Alan Kurdi, operated by Sea-Eye, is currently in international waters off the coast of Libya with 150 survivors on board, including a pregnant woman, according to their statement. Press. The Italian Ministry of Transport has asked the German government to “take responsibility” for the port of disembarkation of the Alan Kurdi ship, he said in a statement. Italy was one of the European countries most affected by the pandemic. According to John Hopkins University, As of Wednesday, the country has 139,422 confirmed cases and 17,669 deaths. In 2018, the former far-right interior minister, Matteo Salvini, closed Italian ports to migrant rescue vessels. And in 2019, Italy has adopted a decree which could see ships docking without authorization and incur fines of up to $ 57,000.

