Isaiah Simmons of Clemson can attack any defensive position

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

Isaiah Simmons offered a note when asked what position he was playing.

“Defense,” said Simmons in the recent NFL game.

He was not turning around. A wonder without position of Clemson, Simmons played the rusher edge, the linebacker, the cornerback and the safety.

Truth be told, his talents cannot even be limited to defense. When he left high school, he was a star receiver. He played up to five positions in a single game.

Clemson’s defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, saved Simmons from untold hours by holding meetings involving linebackers and defensive backs in the same room, saving his star pupil from freaking out in football offices.

All of this versatility should lend itself perfectly to Simmons’ unique mission once he reaches the NFL: covering as much turf as possible while embracing the realities of modern football.

“The match is no longer a 250-pound linebacker,” said Simmons, who was 6 feet 4 inches and 238 pounds. “There are more guys who are able to run side by side and cover. It’s just a necessity now with tight ends and runners. “

The drama involving Simmons on the draft day will be short lived as it should be selected from the first handful of choice. He is the linebacker par excellence of the repechage and a player that Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has qualified as the most ready to contribute immediately to his new team.

Some have compared it to Derwin James, the All-Pro 6-2 safety, 215 pounds of the Chargers, while noting that Simmons is faster, bigger and much beefier.

Simmons ran the 40-yard dash in 4.99 seconds like a combine cheetah, where he also gained 225 pounds 20 times. Each issue involving Simmons, it seems, is breathtaking.

After returning to Clemson for his senior season to increase his draft stock, Simmons led the Tigers with 107 tackles, 16 tackles for lost footage and eight sacks. Then there was this crucial interception against Ohio State in a college football playoff semi-final victory.

Simmons tries to mix the talents of the NFL players he watches at the movies. He favors linebacker for the Denver Broncos, Von Miller, for the passing race, the Rams’ cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, for the covering technique and safety of the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyrann Mathieu, for his ability to wander .

“I take pieces from each of them,” said Simmons, “and sort of throw them into my game.”

A longtime Kansas City fan from Olathe, Kan., Simmons recognized the attraction of playing for hometown leaders, who would have to go up considerably to catch it. They have the final choice in the first round.

It would be really cool, he said, but he will be ready to play anywhere, in any pattern, for any team.

Maybe more than anyone.