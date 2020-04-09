“Inhale Courage, Exhale Fear”: Fayetteville teenager creates t-shirt to help intensive care staff at local hospital during coronavirus pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) – At just 13 years of age, Lauren McGarry understands the scope of this pandemic because her mother, Felicia McGarry, is a nurse manager in the intensive care unit at Cape Fear Valley Health Hospital.

Lauren decided that she wanted to encourage and elevate healthcare workers on the front lines of this pandemic. She started making t-shirts with a very inspiring message.

“They say they inspire courage, expire fear. It shows that you have to be hopeful and courageous and not be afraid. It’s good,” said Lauren.

LATEST: Click here for updated information on the North Carolina coronavirus pandemic

The seventh grader got the idea after the schools closed and noticed that Mom worked more hours. She turned the extra bedroom in her parents’ house into a t-shirt manufacturing operation and uses the money earned to buy snacks for those working in the intensive care unit.

“If they leave, something could happen. Let’s just say that something went wrong with one patient and that all the nurses had to get on deck for a patient,” said Lauren. “So it’s good to have snacks. They can run around and grab one and keep moving.”

SEE ALSO: Fayetteville business donates $ 5 of shirt sales to NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund

Her mother told ABC11 that the teenager had already made about 30 shirts and that business was going on.

“Inspiring courage and exhaling fear is so appropriate for our intensive care team and any healthcare team battling the coronavirus,” said Felicia. “On a day off, I could go out and it sounds like such a nice day, but when you go into the hospital, it feels so different.”

SEE ALSO: Nurse Says She Worked In New York Hospitals When Coronavirus Infected

According to Felicia, her colleagues draw their strength from her daughter’s shirts and the message they carry. This is proof that not all superheroes wear capes. Some wear scrubs.

If you would like to support this effort, contact Lauren McGarry at [email protected] (Note: not a typo – this email is correct)

Nurse explains how easy it is to spread germs, even when wearing gloves