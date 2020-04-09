India: people can see Himalayan peaks as lockdown reduces air pollution

(CNN) – Residents of Punjab state in northern India react with admiration at the sight of Himalayas mountain range, which is now visible more than 160 kilometers due to the reduction in air pollution caused by locking the country’s coronavirus.

Indians in and around Jalandhar have posted photos of the views of their homes online, with some claiming that they have not seen the Himalayan peaks for decades.

“For the first time in almost 30 years (I) could see the Himalayas clearly because of India’s lockdown that cleans up air pollution. Simply amazing,” wrote Manjit Kang.

The phenomenon is made possible by a dramatic improvement in air quality in recent weeks, after the industries have closed, cars have left the road and airlines have canceled flights in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi experienced a 44% reduction in PM10 air pollution levels on the first day of its restrictions, the Central Pollution Control Board of India found . The PM10 standard measures airborne particles 10 microns or less in diameter.

The report says that in total, 85 cities across India have seen less air pollution in the first week of national isolation.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Jalandhar, which is more than 160 kilometers from the Himalayas, has been rated “good” nationally. index for 16 of the 17 days since the national lockdown was announced.

In contrast, the same 17-day period last year did not record a single day of “good” air quality – and in the first 17 days of March this year, only three days saw an “good” air quality.

The period therefore marked an involuntary but welcome breath of fresh air for the overcrowded and polluted cities of the country. India is home to 21 of the 30 most polluted urban areas in the world , according to data compiled in IQAir AirVisual’s 2019 global air quality report, with six of the top ten.

Only essential services are operational, including water, electricity, health and fire services, grocery stores and municipal services. All other stores, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, markets and places of worship were closed and inter-state buses and subways were suspended.

While the famous mountain range is more visible than in recent memory, it is also more deserted.