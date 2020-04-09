In the midst of the coronavirus, the mayor of San Francisco calls for sacrifice

San Francisco is able to handle a steady increase in hospitalized coronavirus cases, but officials warned Wednesday that it was still too early to abandon the city’s strict shelter order and urged residents to stay at home.

The city emerged as something brilliant in California’s battle against the coronavirus. It is densely populated with intensive use of public transportation, conditions that could allow the virus to spread quickly. But so far, San Francisco has registered 10 deaths and 676 cases, compared to 200 deaths and more than 7,500 cases in Los Angeles County.

The mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, warned that despite the low numbers, trends are still forecasting an increase in the number of coronavirus patients in the city.

“As much as it may seem to be the case, as you can see, these numbers continue to rise, and we anticipate that they will be even higher. … I just want to reiterate, now is the time for the sacrifice. And sacrifice is for all of us to follow order, “she said.

San Francisco was able to increase its number of beds in intensive care units to 530, Breed said Wednesday. But while the number of inpatients with COVID-19 continued to increase, there were only 36 patients infected with a coronavirus in the city’s intensive care units from Monday, and 54 in acute care beds.

“So far, the numbers continue to rise, but they haven’t grown at a faster rate than we can handle,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of public health in San Francisco. “But the situation is still evolving rapidly and we must not – cannot – be complacent. … This virus will take off otherwise. ”

Colfax said that the installation of an on-site shelter, implemented on March 16, three days before a statewide order, “appears to have slowed the spread of the coronavirus in San Francisco”.

But it’s not surprising that hospital admissions continue to climb, said Colfax, because the virus is highly transmissible. While the increase in the number of cases in San Francisco is slower than in country hotspots like New York, Colfax warned, “It could change any day. When this virus takes off, it can really take off. ”

He said there were still too many cases of coronavirus in San Francisco for officials to thoroughly investigate each new case and identify that person’s close contacts so that they could be told to quarantine themselves to determine if ‘they would get sick.

Colfax compared the current epidemic to fighting a city-wide fire. If public health officials are able to put out the wider fire of coronavirus cases throughout the city, then officials can focus on controlling small outbreaks of viral activity when they occur.

“Our goal is to have a strong team of disease control investigators who can respond immediately to these sparks so that we do not return to a situation where we have widespread community transmission today,” he said. declared.