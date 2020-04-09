In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the Creative Artists Agency lowers wages

The Creative Artists Agency said on Wednesday that it is implementing wage cuts as the entertainment industry continues to free itself from the effects of the new coronavirus.

Century City said the pay cuts would account for up to 50 percent of an employee’s earnings, with the highest-paid earners taking the biggest cuts.

CAA President Richard Lovett, co-chairs Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane will be paid no wages for the rest of the year, the company said.

The company, which employs more than 2,000 people, has not announced any layoffs.

“In this time of great uncertainty for individuals, businesses, governments and communities, it is incumbent upon us to take a close look at the measures that will enable CAA to remain the strongest company for our employees and customers,” said the company said in a statement. “Making cost reduction decisions is always a thoughtful and deliberate process for us, never more than in these extraordinary circumstances.”

This decision is the latest cost-cutting measure for a large Hollywood talent agency.

The CAA is following other representation companies, including the United Talent Agency, which have implemented wage cuts as live Hollywood productions and events have been suspended or postponed due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

Some companies such as Paradigm Talent Agency and Endeavor have implemented layoffs in response to the crisis.

Large media companies such as Walt Disney Co. have also implemented layoffs and substantial pay cuts.