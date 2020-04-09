Improvement of the Soyuz rocket with a crew of three at the space station

In the absence of a brass band amidst coronavirus security protocols, an improved Russian Soyuz rocket making its first piloted flight took off from Kazakshstan on Thursday carrying two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut on a rapid journey from four orbits to the International Space Station.

The first stage and Soyuz 2.1a propellant engines ignited on time at 4:05 a.m. EDT (1:05 ​​p.m. local time), accelerated to full power, and gently lifted the rocket away from its station. shooting range at the sprawling Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The Soyuz MS-16 / 62S spacecraft roars away from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Thursday, propelling a crew of three into space for a six-hour flight to the International Space Station. NASA / Roscosmos



Attached to the central seat of the Soyuz MS-16 / 62S command module, veteran cosmonaut Anatoli Ivanishin, joined by beginner flight engineer Ivan Vagner on the left and naval SEAL astronaut Chris Cassidy on the right. Like Ivanishin, Cassidy makes its third space flight.

The climb into space went well and eight minutes and 46 seconds after takeoff, the booster’s third stage engine stopped and the Soyuz spacecraft was released to stand on its own two feet. A few seconds later, its two solar panels opened and the antennas were deployed as planned.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted his congratulations.

“No virus is stronger than the human desire to explore,” he wrote. “I am grateful to all of the @NASA and @roscosmos teams for their dedication in making this launch a success.”

Chris Cassidy, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner are safely in orbit. No virus is stronger than the human desire to explore. I am grateful to all @NASA and @roscosmos teams for their dedication in making this launch a success. https://t.co/LX36JhD5Fp – Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) April 9, 2020

The counting and launching was carried out without the usual cheers and encouragement from the crew’s families, friends and space agency staff. Non-essential personnel were excluded from the launch site due to travel restrictions related to coronaviruses.

The relatively small group of support staff who were present wore face masks and kept their distance during the crew’s exit for the bus trip to the launch pad.

But the lack of fanfare made no difference to the launch team, and the 2.1a booster marked a flawless ascent into space. It was the first flight of the rocket with a crew on board after a series of unmanned missions to prove its reliability.

The space station passed directly to the launch site about three minutes before takeoff and the booster mounted directly in the plane of its orbit, establishing an accelerated six-hour meeting with the orbital outpost. If all goes well, Ivanishin will monitor an automated docking at the station’s upper Poisk module around 10:15 a.m.

After testing for leaks, hatches will be opened and the crew will be greeted on board by Expedition 62 Commander Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and physician-astronaut Drew Morgan.

In another departure from normal practice, a traditional welcome conference on board with friends and family was canceled due to the travel restrictions of the coronavirus which prevented spouses, parents and children from attending the launch.

The combined crew of six station members will only have eight days together on board the station. Skripochka, Meir and Morgan plan to return to Earth on the Soyuz MS-15 / 61S spacecraft next Friday, landing in the Kazakhstan steppe near the city of Dzhezkazgan at approximately 1:17 a.m. EDT on April 17.

From that point on, Cassidy will be the only American crew member on board the station until SpaceX launches its Crew Dragon spacecraft on its first piloted mission in late May.

A cabin video shows Vagner, right, and Ivanishin monitoring the cockpit displays during the climb into space. Cassidy is out of sight on the left. NASA / Roscosmos



But NASA’s commercial crew program, which is already two years behind schedule, has been repeatedly delayed by funding shortfalls and technical problems, and the current launch target is far from guaranteed.

With the Kennedy Space Center closed to all personnel except essential to minimize possible exposure to the coronavirus, NASA and SpaceX must pass through a battery of remote examinations to check the readiness of the spacecraft, astronauts and ground systems to support the launch.

SpaceX is not subject to the same working rules as NASA officials and it is not yet known what impact the coronavirus could have on the hardware processing schedule, but the company is still preparing to launch.

NASA officials already expected to launch astronauts on the SpaceX and Boeing commercial vessels, ending the agency’s only dependence on the Soyuz. Equally important, new crew vessels are required to ensure the presence of three to four U.S. sponsored astronauts aboard the station at all times to carry out a full series of scientific research.

Anticipating the advent of American commercial crew vessels, Russia has reduced production of its Soyuz spacecraft to three places and only two will be launched this year: the Soyuz MS-16 / 62S vehicle on Thursday and the second on October 14.

NASA currently only has one Soyuz headquarters – Cassidy’s – under contract with Roscosmos. The agency is negotiating a seat on the October flight and possibly a second seat next spring, but no contract has yet been signed.

Uncertainty over the commercial crew schedule prompted NASA last year to put Cassidy in the crew of the Soyuz MS-16 / 62S in place of Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide. A space veteran, Hoshide was to serve as a space station commander at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, a prestigious mission for JAXA, the Japanese space agency.

But at least one American astronaut must be on board the space station at all times to operate and maintain NASA systems. Given the delays in the commercial crew program, NASA put Cassidy on the Soyuz crew instead of Hoshide as a precaution to ensure an American presence on the station in case of additional commercial crew delays .

“Fortunately, we are good friends,” said Cassidy of Hoshide. “He’s a real professional. Every astronaut wants to be on a rocket with his name on it, and I’m sure he’s no different. But in the end, it wasn’t about anyone, it was about protecting the American presence in space. “