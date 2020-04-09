How Kristaps Porzignis’ runaround project on the NBA changed the fate of two franchises

An interview or brief training session in 2015 could have radically changed the history of the Knicks and 76ers.

The Knicks may not have picked up Kristaps Porzingis, who could have worked in Philadelphia at the dawn of a title. And the 76ers are still said to be under the control of former team president Sam Hinkie, who could potentially have paired Porzingis with two other gemstones, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

So claim a new book – “Tanking to the Top: The Philadelphia 76ers and the most daring process in the history of professional sports” – with details not reported on this 2015 NBA project.

In that year, it was widely reported that Porzingis refused to train for the reconstruction of the Sixers, but the book by author Yaron Weitzman is more detailed.

Philidelphia picked third place with the Knicks one place behind them. The book claims that Porzingis agent Andy Miller gave Hinkie a “sleight of hand” for a multitude of reasons: concerns about the Sixers’ player development program and a glut on the front lines, bitterness at Hinkie for the treatment of an undrafted client, Khalif Wyatt, in contract negotiations and a disillusionment with the management of the franchise of his young branded client, the center Nerlens Noel.

“Only a handful of teams were able to see the medical report and the terms of the buyout of Porzingis (he was still under contract with Baloncesto Sevilla),” Weitzman wrote. “Miller wanted to stop the Sixers from writing Porzingis.”

Miller wanted “a way to take control of the process project and try to dictate where Porzingis landed,” says the book.

A source close to Miller told The Post this week that the Porzingis camp “just thought New York was better suited”.

With the third choice, Hinkie selected the center of Duke Jahlil Okafor, who turned into a bust. Porzingis fell to the Knicks, but forced a trade from New York 14 months ago after a bumpy – if not productive – race for the Knicks while the Sixers flourished after Hinkie.

Weitzman told the Post that he couldn’t predict if the Sixers would be close to winning a title this season if they chose Porzingis, but he does know that the Porzingis miss cost Hinkie his job in 2016 after a season. 10-72.

“Okafor and his problems off the court – it was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Weitzman. “If he chose Porzingis, Hinkie could still be there.”

However, Weitzman cautions: “Perhaps the Sixers would have won a few more games (in 2015-16) without getting Ben Simmons (in 2016 with the first choice). It’s like if you hit this guy, maybe you don’t hit him. “

According to the “Lost Unicorns” chapter, Hinkie went to Las Vegas in June 2015 for Porzingis Pro Day with plans to meet the 7 foot 3 inch Latvian before “Miller dulled”. This weekend, however, Miller agreed that Porzingis would visit Philly after Vegas. Miller then canceled the day before.

Porzingis arrived in New York a few days before this project. Hinkie asked for another interview. Miller agreed, then canceled again at the last minute.

According to “Tanking to the Top”, Hinkie then offered to come with a van to New York and drive Porzingis back and forth from Philadelphia. Miller agreed with that. That morning, Hinkie learned that Porzingis was the victim of food poisoning.

Hinkie again sent Sixers staff in a Cadillac SUV to a photo shoot from Porzingis in New York to try to bring him back.

“Inside the studio, while standing in front of the bathroom door, they heard what looked like a vomiting person,” writes Weitzman.

The Sixers were sure it was a masquerade. The persistent Hinkie rented a gym in New York City on the morning of the draft, but Miller backed down again.

“For Hinkie, every workout, every conversation was a data point,” concluded Weitzman. “Perhaps an additional entry would have pushed (Hinkie) towards Porzingis, preventing the chain of events that would prevent him from carrying out his process.”

Submit your Knicks questions here for an answer in a future mail

Hinkie, who relied heavily on analysis, now works as a sports trade professor at Stanford. The Knicks may have a GM opening and Embiid, a former client of current Knicks president Leon Rose, is portrayed as a haunting Hinkie fan. But the Manhattan author predicts that Hinkie will not return.

“The plan worked, the tanking worked,” said Weitzman. “He made the mistake of how he managed people. The NBA is a small world. He needed a GM assistant like Elton Brand, a former player. Instead, he surrounded himself with the same statistics guys.

“The teams that would like him and the teams he would like to work for are quite small. He does not need a clear pay check. It is very principled. He wouldn’t work for anyone. “

Another Knicks-related revelation in the book is Sixers’ No. 1 pick in 2017, Markelle Fultz had two teams he didn’t want to see drafted – Philly’s club and James Dolan. Fultz was a flop for the 76ers due to mental / physical shots. Fultz, who was in the middle of a rebound season for the Magic before the NBA suspension, said the two markets were too large and close to his native Maryland.

“Okafor didn’t work for them either,” Weitzman said of the 2015 project. “But you never know with Porzingis, maybe (Hinkie) would have seen something.”