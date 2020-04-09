How Cow Poop Could Help California Fight Climate Change

Lyle Schlyer smiles as a river of foaming manure oozes along a concrete channel, the cloudy greenish fluid quickly disappearing into a hole like a storm sewer.

It was a sunny March afternoon, a few days before the new coronavirus began to shut down much of California, and the smell of cow dung did nothing to dampen Schlyer’s enthusiasm. He was standing on top of an imposing machine that separated the manure into solid and liquid parts. A treadmill deposited the brown solids on top of a stinking mound. The fluids filtered through narrow slits in a metal screen before continuing into the concrete channel.

The liquids would eventually reach a double-walled retention pond, larger than a soccer field and covered with a thick black tarp. A gas stew – mostly methane and carbon dioxide – bubbled under the tarp, creating enough pressure for you to cross the wavy surface with steps down, like an outdoor bounce house or a strange dune sand.

A few steps away, thousands of Holstein cows watched, their moos audible on the industrial whirlpool of the manure separator.

“It’s the grainy side of renewable fuel,” said Schlyer.

Lyle Schlyer, president of Calgren Renewable Fuels, stands atop a manure separator near an anaerobic digester that captures methane, in the background. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

In this dairy farm located outside the town of Pixley in the San Joaquin valley, Schlyer’s company transforms cow excrement into energy. Left intact, decaying manure could otherwise spend months sitting in open lagoons, breaking down by bacteria in a reaction that produces methane, a powerful pollutant that warms the planet.

Calgren Renewable Fuels captures this methane before it enters the atmosphere, then injects it into the pipeline system owned by Southern California Gas Co., a utility that serves more than 21 million people from Fresno to the border American-Mexican.

SoCalGas calls manure “renewable natural gas” and says it can help fight climate change by removing methane from the atmosphere and replacing some of the “fossil” natural gas that normally flows through pipelines. the company.

It’s a vision for the future of clean energy in California. It is gaining ground in the gas industry and with some government officials.

But not everyone is on board with a future fueled by cow poop.

Two weeks later, the California Public Utilities Commission met by videoconference amid the tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic. The commission unanimously approved $ 80 million in incentives for the construction of fully electric homes that do not use natural gas, and $ 120 million to revive the market for low-emission premises and water heaters in residential buildings.

In other words, $ 200 million is primarily to eliminate the need for gas – renewable or fossil.

“A quarter of our emissions in the state come from our use of natural gas. About half of that is in our homes, and the other half is in power generation, “said Commissioner Martha Guzman Aceves before the vote. “We have to take them all on.”

One of the world’s biggest challenges on the road to a stable climate is the phasing out of fossil gases.

Natural gas is cheap and plentiful, and has recently overtaken coal as the United States’ largest source of electricity. Although it burns cleaner than coal, global warming gas emissions are increasing faster than carbon emissions worldwide, according to the Global Carbon Project.

The gas industry sees renewable gas from dairies and other sources as an ideal solution.

“Our country’s vast network of gas pipelines – 2.6 million miles – is an existing energy infrastructure that can be used to provide high-value sources of energy such as renewable natural gas today and hydrogen at l ‘future,’ Karen Harbert, president of the American Gas Assn., said in a written statement to The Times.

Line 235 of Southern California Gas Co., which transports gas to the Los Angeles area, crosses the desert near Newberry Springs, California. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

But in California, state officials have widely embraced electricity as the best strategy for reducing emissions from homes and workplaces. They hope to encourage people to replace their water heaters and gas water heaters with electric heat pumps and their gas stoves with induction hobs. Then, as the electricity supply becomes cleaner, the heating and the kitchen become cleaner.

In the past year, 30 California cities and counties have demanded or encouraged the construction of fully electric buildings. This push scared gas utilities in other states, including Arizona, where Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill prevent cities from banning gas.

Environmentalists say renewable gas has many of the same problems as fossil gas: it leaks from pipelines, adding a difficult climate cost to measure. It can help unhealthy air quality inside your home.

And this forces consumers to continue paying for the maintenance of aging infrastructure that has caused several costly disasters, including the lethal explosion of the San Bruno pipeline and the methane explosion of Aliso Canyon.

Merrian Borgeson, a scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council, described “renewable gas” as a catch-all term used by fossil fuel developers to describe many energy sources, some of which are cleaner than others. She said there is a big difference between capturing methane in wastewater treatment plants – where gas is a byproduct of wastewater treatment – and growing crops specifically for the production of methane, which can destroy environmentally sensitive land.

“Many of these things are not really renewable,” said Borgeson.

Environmental justice advocates in the San Joaquin Valley fear that renewable gas will help keep dairy farms polluting.

The Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability – a Fresno-based nonprofit that works with low-income rural communities – cites reports showing that dairies contribute to high nitrate levels in groundwater and are a major source smog-generating emissions. The group has slammed the California Department of Food and Agriculture for providing more than $ 100 million to help companies build “anaerobic digesters” that capture methane, including some of the Calgren facilities.

“They don’t take into account local impacts,” said Blanca Escobedo, policy advocate for Leadership Counsel.

Blanca Escobedo, policy advocate for the non-profit leadership council for justice and accountability. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Steve Lyle, spokesperson for the California Department of Food and Agriculture, said in an email that dairy digesters are “one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce [greenhouse gases], especially methane. “And dairy industry officials say they have taken steps to reduce air and water pollution and must comply with strict regulations.

Critics, however, say California should encourage smaller, more sustainable dairies that reduce emissions by avoiding the need for huge manure lagoons – which create oxygen-deprived environments that allow methane to form.

SoCalGas, a subsidiary of Sempra Energy, based in San Diego, is one of the noisiest cheerleaders for renewable gas.

Faced with growing political support for gas-to-electricity switching, which threatens to undermine the company’s business model, SoCalGas presented renewable gas as part of its vision to become “America’s cleanest natural gas service.” North”.

The company argues that adding renewable gas to its fuel mixture will be easier and cheaper than pushing people to install electrical devices. It’s a message that convinced more than 100 city and county governments to adopt resolutions, originally drafted by SoCalGas, urging state officials to support “balanced energy solutions”.

SoCalGas hopes to replace 20% of the fossil gas in its pipelines with renewable gas by 2030, which, according to the utility, would reduce climate pollution as much as almost all of its residential and commercial customers switching to electricity.

This complaint arises from an order from SoCalGas report and is based on the potential for “negative emissions” from renewable gas.

When natural gas is burned in an oven or a kitchen stove, it generates carbon dioxide, fueling the climate crisis.

But if this natural gas was originally captured from a dairy farm or other industrial source – where it would otherwise have entered the atmosphere – there is also a reduction in emissions. And because methane traps heat much more powerfully than carbon dioxide, the global benefits of less methane can outweigh the damage caused by more carbon dioxide.

SoCalGas officials also touted a recent report from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, a federal research institute.

The report concludes that California can achieve its long-term goal of “carbon neutrality” – remove as much carbon from the atmosphere as it emits – at a cost of less than $ 10 billion a year, using strategies that include the production and use of large quantities of renewable gas from dairies, landfills and treatment plants.

Lyle Schlyer, president of Calgren Renewable Fuels, stands atop a manure separator that separates cow dung into liquid and solid parts. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

It is all about capturing and storing the carbon dioxide that boils alongside the methane in these facilities – an expensive process that would be essentially subsidized by sales of renewable gas.

“If you follow carbon, it always leaves the atmosphere and is then taken up by a plant,” said Sarah Baker, chemist at Lawrence Livermore and lead author of the report. “And now it’s safely stored underground.”

Yet the lab’s results suggest that SoCalGas’ preferred use of renewable gas – injecting it into pipelines and selling it to homes and workplaces for heating and cooking – is not the strategy. most cost-effective carbon removal.

California could remove more carbon from the atmosphere, at a lower cost per unit of carbon, by sending renewable gas to power plants to be burned for electricity. In this way, the CO2 generated in these factories could also be captured – which would not be possible if the gas were rather burned in millions of ovens and stoves.

Even studies funded by the gas industry suggest a relatively limited role for renewable gas.

Take a May 2019 Report funded by SoCalGas and another Sempra subsidiary, San Diego Gas & Electric, among other industry players, and written by the Energy Futures Initiative, led by Ernest Moniz, President Obama’s second term energy secretary.

The report describes renewable gas as one of the “critical pathways to clean energy” in California. But he also revealed that renewable gas could replace only 9% of current state-wide gas consumption by 2030. This is not enough to completely replace the fossil gas currently used by commercial buildings, not to mention homes, power plants and industry.

A December 2019 report commissioned by the American Gas Foundation concluded that the United States should produce, at most, enough renewable gas by 2040 to supply only 14% of current gas consumption in the United States, although this percentage may increase as overall gas consumption decreases due to efficiency improvements.

Cow dung seeps into a mechanical separator, which sorts the manure into liquid and solid parts. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Environmentalists say that these limited amounts of renewable gas should be used for fossil fuel activities that are impossible or prohibitive to electrify, such as cement and steel production, aviation or electricity generation. They say it would be a waste to use fuel for heating and cooking, where electrical alternatives are becoming more affordable.

In one recent report for the California Energy Commission, the consulting firm Energy and Environmental Economics, known as E3, concluded that renewable gas is so much more expensive than fossil gas, and its availability so much more uncertain, than all-electric buildings are “likely to be a long-term, lower cost and lower risk strategy” to reduce climate pollution.

“The electrification of buildings, and in particular the use of electric heat pumps for space and water heating, results in lower energy bills for customers in the long term,” writes E3.

SoCalGas a pushed back, arguing that E3 has underestimated the rise in electricity rates as utilities modernize their infrastructure to prevent power lines from starting fires. SoCalGas also says that the power grid can be unreliable during disasters, with utilities increasingly using blackouts to reduce the risk of fatal fires.

Gas company spokesman Chris Gilbride highlighted California’s clean energy mandate – which will force electric utilities to supply 60% of renewable energy by 2030 – as the type of policy that legislators should adopt for renewable gas.

Such a policy “can help us provide more and more renewable energy to our customers, promote reliable gas and electricity services and keep energy bills affordable,” Gilbride said in an email.

But at least for now, none of the renewable gases passing through SoCalGas’ pipelines are intended to supply homes.

Instead, it is transportation fuel.

Inspired by state and federal programs that encourage cleaner vehicles, Calgren provides methane to service stations for heavy trucks running on compressed natural gas, an alternative to diesel. Almost all of the approximately 120 dairy digesters in operation or in development in California are intended for this same end use: transportation, not heating and cooking.

Schlyer said officials at the gas company “like to take credit for our project”, even if they are just moving its fuel.

“I have nothing to do with SoCalGas,” he said, “except that we have built an injection point for their pipeline.”