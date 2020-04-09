Hospital staff cheer for coronavirus patient leaving intensive care unit

A comforting video shows hospital workers in Alabama cheering on their first coronavirus patient after he has recovered enough to be removed from a ventilator.

Tony Thornton of Auburn was removed from an intensive care unit on Tuesday after being put out of life two days earlier at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, hospital officials said.

“A celebration was held at the EAMC today,” published a Facebook article with a video of the Thornton transfer. “It was then that Tony Thornton, 48, became the first COVID-19 patient from the EAMC to recover well enough to be removed from the ventilation and transferred to intensive care in a regular medical room.”

Dozens of employees lined up in a hallway as Thornton was transferred to his new room. At one point, he raised his hand and appeared to give a first bump of approval to a hospital employee, a video shows.

“I’m still weak, but I feel pretty good,” Thornton later said in a statement to the hospital. “I spoke to my wife for the first time and it was wonderful.”

Thornton, who was admitted to the hospital on March 20 before being intubated, also stressed the need for people to take home care orders seriously.

“People have to follow the guidelines,” he said. “This is a big deal.”

Twenty-nine other patients at COVID-19 hospital have recovered enough to be discharged, hospital officials said.

There have been over 2,200 confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama, with 65 deaths reported – of which 48 have been confirmed, Alabama Public Health the data show.