HHS to Work with GM Under the Defense Production Act to Produce 30,000 Fans for National Stock

by April 9, 2020 Top News
The fans would be delivered to national strategic stock by the end of August with a production schedule allowing the delivery of 6,132 fans by June 1, according to an HHS statement, which said the contract price was 489, $ 4 million.

Department says decision follows Directive from President Donald Trump to Secretary Alex Azar late last month to invoke the Defense Production Act regarding GM’s production of fans. the Legislation of the 1950s allows the president to compel companies to produce essential supplies in an emergency.
The country’s hospitals have been struggling for weeks to get essential fans that are used for critical coronavirus patients. The state and local authorities had urged the president to invoke the law as they rushed to get more ventilators as the number of coronavirus cases increased in recent weeks.
Last month, the president’s orders came after discussions between the administration, GM and Ventec Life Systems to produce thousands of fans had been put on hold amid internal concerns regarding the timing and price tag of the deal.

Using the law, Azar said that HHS “helps manufacturers like GM get the supplies they need to produce fans as quickly as possible, while ensuring that these fans are routed through national strategic stock to where they are most needed. “

“The Trump administration has deployed thousands of fans from the national strategic stock so far that have saved lives in hot spots like New York,” he said in a statement. “We are grateful to the GM team for working with the federal government to increase the supply of ventilators in our country as the pandemic evolves.”

In addition to GM, Ford and Tesla have also committed to manufacturing fans, Ford said last week that he plans to manufacture up to 50,000 fans within 100 days and plans to continue producing 30,000 per month thereafter.

CNN’s Peter Valdes-Dapena and Jackie Wattles contributed to this report.

