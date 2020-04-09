Here are the celebrities who will compete for charity on who wants to be a millionaire

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will star in the special anniversary edition, asking questions of other celebrities whose earnings will be donated to the charity of their choice.
Kimmel will be sure to make jokes with the stars as he tests their trivial knowledge. He didn’t wait for the series to air: in a press release, Kimmel said that Philbin had come in a dream and asked him to do the series with the promise of his own collection of ties.
“I had no choice but to say yes,” said Kimmel.
The return of the show consists of episodes of eight hours during prime time.
Famous faces slated for the competition include Dr. Phil, actress and activist Jane Fonda, Anderson Cooper of CNN, comedian Nikki Glaser and actors Anthony Anderson, Will Forte and Eric Stonestreet.
The show will use the same format with a few involving changes that may help the candidate answer questions. Each player will be allowed to invite a guest, whether parent or expert on any subject, to assist them. This edition will also be interactive. Viewers will be able to use an app to compete for the same price as celebrities.
Wednesday night’s program, featuring Stonestreet and Forte, will air at 10 p.m. EST. And this is the final answer.
