Head of EU’s largest scientific panel quits response to COVID-19

BRUSSELS – The head of the main scientific organization of the European Union resigned at the height of the coronavirus crisis, a decision he attributes to the disappointment of the EU response to the pandemic and a spokesperson for the EU said other scientists had asked for the resignation of their colleague.

Mauro Ferrari resigned Tuesday from his post as president of the European Research Council, a post he had only held since January 1. The departure of Ferrari, announced by email, took effect immediately., A spokesman for the EU executive committee said on Wednesday.

“The committee regrets the resignation of Professor Ferrari at this early stage of his mandate (…) and in these times of unprecedented crisis where the role of European research is essential”, said the spokesman for the European Commission. , Johannes Bahrke.

The news was first announced by the Financial Times, based on a statement published in the newspaper by Ferrari, who said he had been “extremely disappointed with the European response” to the pandemic virus.

He complained of encountering institutional and political obstacles as he sought to quickly establish a scientific program to combat the virus.

“I have seen enough of both the governance of science and political operations within the European Union,” he wrote in the press release. “I have lost confidence in the system itself.”

Ferrari’s resignation came after a March 27 vote in which “the 19 other active members of the scientific council have asked for the president’s resignation,” said Bahrke of the European Commission.

Bahrke did not elaborate. The council’s media department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The vice-chairman of the board will assume the duties of the chairman on an interim basis until the EU chooses Ferrari’s successor, said Bahrke.

As the coronavirus spread to Italy, Spain and other European countries, the EU was criticized for not acting with enough force to put in place a coordinated response, although health policy was mainly the responsibility of national governments.

Bahrke defended EU actions during the pandemic, saying the bloc has presented “the most comprehensive package of measures against the coronavirus”.

He added that the European Research Council has been working on 50 different projects related to the new virus first identified in China late last year.