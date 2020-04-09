Goodbye, Bernie Sanders – CNN

Senator from Vermont, who folded his Democratic campaign on Tuesday
, has built a dynamic progressive movement which advocates the largest role of the state since the 1960s in health, education, trade and environmental policies. He gave the voice on the left, as Donald Trump did on the right, to voters alienated by globalization and the school of market economy defined by Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.
Sanders objected to what he called corrupt elites, raving northern liberals and young voters. But rival Joe Biden’s victory
suggests that the “establishment” remains the party’s best hope of winning in November, uniting the votes of African-Americans, working-class whites, women in the suburbs and more educated voters. The moderates and not the Liberals took over the House of Democrats in mid-2018, so party leaders will be relieved. Sanders is absent.
This is not to say that Sanders did not change parties. Democrats need his millions of voters to kiss Biden if they want to beat Donald Trump. So a Biden administration would probably be a little more liberal on issues such as funding college education, providing health care, and controlling Wall Street in addition to Obama’s White House.
Although a concise and crumpled figure, the sincerity of Sanders’ beliefs is beyond doubt. As he comes out of the race, taking with him his accented Brooklyn speeches on millionaires and billionaires, he can be satisfied that his principles have a new resonance. One of the outcomes of the coronavirus pandemic will likely be an invigorated role for the state in ensuring the common well-being of the population. It may not go as far as Sanders would like, but it’s his campaign in brief.
“Not me, we”
Joe Biden, the last permanent Democrat candidate, released a statement on Wednesday praising the Sanders movement and blaming it for changing American domestic political dialogue. In it, he picked up a familiar Sanders slogan
. “As friends, Jill and I want to tell Bernie and Jane, we know how difficult it is,” Biden wrote. “You put the nation’s interest – and the need to defeat Donald Trump – above all. And for that, Jill and I are grateful. But we also want you to know: I’ll be in touch. Be heard by me. As you say: Not me we
. “
