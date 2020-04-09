Goodbye, Bernie Sanders – CNN

This is not to say that Sanders did not change parties. Democrats need his millions of voters to kiss Biden if they want to beat Donald Trump. So a Biden administration would probably be a little more liberal on issues such as funding college education, providing health care, and controlling Wall Street in addition to Obama’s White House.

Although a concise and crumpled figure, the sincerity of Sanders’ beliefs is beyond doubt. As he comes out of the race, taking with him his accented Brooklyn speeches on millionaires and billionaires, he can be satisfied that his principles have a new resonance. One of the outcomes of the coronavirus pandemic will likely be an invigorated role for the state in ensuring the common well-being of the population. It may not go as far as Sanders would like, but it’s his campaign in brief.

“Not me, we”