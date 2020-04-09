Georgia bar owner withdrew $ 3,714 from wall-hung bills for delivery to unemployed workers

As she sat in her empty bar at the end of March and looked around, she realized that there was an opportunity to help her now unemployed staff.

“We were sitting there with the doors locked and I’m like oh my god, ‘there is money on the walls and we have time on our hands,’ she told CNN, referring to the decoration of the bar. “‘We have to get this money down.'”

For almost 15 years, customers have left their mark on the island’s bar by writing on a dollar bill and stapling it to walls and ceilings. Knox has just celebrated its sixth anniversary of bar ownership.

Knox, who worked as a bartender at the bar for seven years before owning it, now runs the bar with his mother, Pam Hessler.

“I can’t just sit here and do nothing,” said Knox of the decision to remove the dollar bills to help his employees. “I will do what I can for my people.”

Over the next three and a half days, five volunteers took on the tedious task of helping to gently withdraw the altered money. Some bills contained dozens of staples, according to Knox. Part of the currency came from countries around the world.

After the invoices were removed, it took about a week and a half to clean them up and make them count. A total of $ 3,714 was collected and the stacks of tickets spread out in stacks all over the bar counter.

After hearing about Knox’s giving back act, several clients made a donation to the cause. In total, Knox was able to distribute $ 4,104 to its staff. Four bartenders and two musicians each received $ 600, she said.

Knox said March was the start of their busy winter season. Now, like everywhere else, their business is on hold, and Knox remains unsure of what the future holds.

In a spirit of generosity, one of the bartenders decided to give his portion to another bartender from Tybee Island. Knox wants to keep giving back to the service staff on the little island. She is always donation collection distribute.

“We all look at each other,” she said. “We are all in there.”

Knox said she hoped the Sand Bar would reopen when it was all over.

When customers come back for a cold drink after relaxing on the beach, they will notice that a fresh coat of bright paint has replaced the wallpaper on the dollar bills.

Although Knox does not know if the stapling of the money on the walls will continue, she said she is considering a different plan for customers to leave their mark.