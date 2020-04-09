Geno Smith lands on the `` snake '' Rex Ryan after a dice

The 2014 Jets hit the headlines again for all the wrong reasons, and this time Rex Ryan and Geno Smith are tackling it.

Appearing when ESPN was first taken on Wednesday, Ryan boasted he would have been a huge NFL coaching success with several Super Bowl titles if he had Tom Brady as quarterback.

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old former Jets coach struck an unsolicited shot at Smith, his 2013-14 quarterback, when the Jets went 12-20 to top a streak of four consecutive non-winning seasons that ended with Ryan. expulsion.

“[Patriots head coach] Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time, “said Ryan. “Let’s give him Geno Smith, whoever it is, let’s see how many Super Bowls he would have won. He never won in Cleveland [where Belichick was fired in the early 1990s after five seasons].

It didn’t take Smith long to fight back.

“My mom never loved a guy, he was a snake … and you all glorify him …” Smith tweeted Hours later. “We should have been fired after (first year). The truth is that we won 8 games [in 2013] after ESPN made us win two and he got his job back … in a way, I am in a quarrel and I am the scapegoat .. The same guy who wrote me. #Deals.”

Ryan, who has not coached in the NFL since 2016, was the Jets’ head coach when the organization drafted Smith with the 39th pick in 2013 in West Virginia. Smith was the starter for the team in 2013 and 2014 before giving way to Ryan Fitzpatrick under new head coach Todd Bowles.

This sudden feud comes in the wake of former Jets ball carrier Chris Johnson (also a member of the 2014 team), saying that his biggest regret was signing a $ 9 million, three-year contract with Gang Green as he wrestled with the team.

Smith, now 29, saw his career turned upside down in August 2015, when he was hit by his teammate at the time IK Enemkpali for $ 600 debt on a plane ticket.

Fitzpatrick took over the reins of the 2015 season, and Smith eventually left for the Giants and Chargers, before serving as a replacement for the Seahawks last season.

Ryan, who was fired by the Jets in 2014, is no stranger to snatching NFL players from the studio.

Earlier in the week, Ryan shot the Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper while appearing on “Get Up!” ESPN.

Ryan called Cooper “moron” while questioning Dallas’ decision to grant him a $ 100 million five-year contract extension.

At the start of the 2019 season, Ryan said the Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield was “overrated like hell.”