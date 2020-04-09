Fox and TMZ join forces for a special event

Hey, all the cool cats and kittens: if you’re one of the millions who can’t get enough of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin on “Tiger King”, good news – there is more to come.

Fox and TMZ join forces for a special with “new images” The Hollywood Reporter reports.

“TMZ Investigates Tiger King – What Really Went Down?”, An hour-long special hosted by the Honorable TMZ Harvey Levin, 69, will feature interviews with people close to the former exotic zoo keeper currently incarcerated, Exotic, 57, as well as new images.

The special will examine issues raised by Netflix in successful docuseries, such as what really happened to Baskin’s animal rights activist’s former husband Don Lewis (“Tiger King” included wild speculation that she had fed him tigers), and the question of whether Exotic is “Really guilty” for the murder murder plot for which he is currently serving a sentence.

According to Netflix, 34.3 million people have listened to the strange and wild saga of Exotic, its tigers, its mule and several husbands, and its confrontation with Baskin – which makes it one of the biggest successes of the platform since debuts on March 20.

The TMZ special will be the first to jump on the Tiger King train, but it is far from the last. There is a series of identification called “Investigate the strange world of Joe Exotic” and “SNL” star Kate McKinnon, 36, will play Baskin, 58, in a biopic series.

Actors such as Dax Shepard, 45, and Jared Leto, 48, have also expressed an interest in playing Exotic in a film, but to date, none have been announced. Exotic himself has said that he wants Brad Pitt or “Joe Dirt” to play it.

“Tiger King – What really happened?” will air Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. on Fox.