Former wife of Anne McClain accused of lying about alleged space crime

Prosecutors Said Summer Worden Lied To Federal Authorities When She Told Her Spouse, NASA Astronaut Anne McClain, Incorrectly Accessed Worden’s Bank Account Twice In January 2019 While She Was Working on the International Space Station.

The couple were divorced at the time.

Worden had provided McClain with account login information, and McClain’s permission to access it had not been revoked on the dates she logged in, according to the indictment.

Worden, a former Air Force intelligence officer, filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission in March 2019 that McClain had committed identity theft, although he saw no indication of funds being moved or spent, the Times reported.

The couple married in 2014 and Worden filed for divorce in October 2018, according to the divorce petition, after McClain accused her of assault. It was a decision taken by Worden as part of McClain’s long-standing attempts to obtain custody of Worden’s son. A few months later, McClain went into space, and Worden later discovered access to the bank account, the newspaper reported. Worden denied having committed an assault and the assault case was subsequently dismissed.

Worden had several USAA bank accounts to which she had granted access to McClain by sharing his login credentials online, according to the indictment obtained by CNN. Access was granted from at least 2015 to January 31, 2019, the date on which she revoked the authorization to access the accounts, according to the indictment.

The divorce was finalized a year later, January 8, 2020, according to the divorce decree.

Worden initially told investigators that she created a private bank account in September 2018 and reset her bank connection information so that it would not be accessible to another party, according to the indictment.

But the indictment alleges that Worden created the account in April 2018 and did not change his password and login until January 2019.

Worden is said to have made false statements twice, according to the indictment. She allegedly filed the false complaint with the FTC on March 19, 2019 and made a false statement during an interview with the office of the Inspector General of NASA on July 22.

Worden said she remembered the wrong account opening date when she originally filed the FTC complaint.

“They’re trying to send me to jail for five years, which is worth it, because I mistakenly remembered when I filed this FTC report that I opened the account in September 2018”, Worden told CNN on the phone Wednesday. “But in fact, it was in April. Then I came back and informed them.”

“I brought this to the attention of NASA IG investigators,” she added.

CNN contacted McClain’s lawyer Rusty Hardin several times Tuesday for comments. On Wednesday evening, the lawyer’s office was unable to provide a comment from McClain.

Worden is scheduled to appear before an American magistrate on April 13.

The Justice Department told CNN that a defense lawyer had not been assigned to Worden on Tuesday. The district’s federal public defender told CNN that she had “no knowledge” of the matter.

If found guilty, Worden could face up to five years in prison on each of the two counts and a maximum fine of $ 250,000, according to the Department of Justice’s news release.