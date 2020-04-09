Forest Hills Hospital Emergency Clerk Dies from Coronavirus

An employee who registered emergency patients at the Long Island Jewish Forest Hills hospital died after being infected with the coronavirus, his family said.

Prea Nankieshore, 34, who has 8-year-old twins, died of the disease on April 5. She lived with her parents in Ozone Park.

Nakieshore’s 66-year-old mother is in the intensive care unit fighting COVID-19 and her father is at home trying to fight the deadly virus, Prea’s sister told The Post Linda Singh.

“It’s so devastating. Prea loved her job. She loved helping her sick patients. She loved her colleagues, “said Singh.

“Prea was on the front line. It was the first point of contact to register emergency patients. “

Singh, a year younger than Prea, resides elsewhere and was not affected.

She said that her sister appeared to be in good health and had no underlying medical condition that would make her more vulnerable to COVID-19.

The hospital released a statement mourning the death of Nankieshore.

“At LIJ Forest Hills, we are devastated by the loss of our colleague Prea Nankieshore from COVID-19. She was one of the brave team members dedicated to our community and to our patients during this difficult time, ”said Mary Curran, chief nurse at LIJ Forest Hills.

Nankieshore started working for Northwell Health as a customer service representative in 2012. LIJ-Forest Hills is part of Northwell Health.

In 2013, she was transferred to Forest Hills facilities as an emergency room clerk.

“Our team at LIJ Forest Hills is a family now mourning the loss of theirs. But while we cry, we will also continue to care for our patients with the grace and strength that Prea has shown day after day, ”said Curran.

A GoFundMe page Has been set up by friends of Nankieshore to help take care of his twins.

“Our dear friend died during the fight against COVID-19. She is survived by her two young twins who are counting on her, “said the call.

“She was a loving grandmother and a very respected and hard-working team member in the Forest Hills emergency department. We all miss her. That his soul rests in peace. Help us raise funds to help take care of his family. “

Nankieshore joins other hospital workers killed by COVID-19, including Kious Kelly, assistant nurse manager at Mt. Midtown West Sinai Hospital. His death prompted complaints from staff there over a shortage of personal protective equipment. Three nurses even resorted to carrying trash bags on their scrubs to protest against the lack of dresses.

About two-thirds of nurses say their hospitals do not have adequate protective equipment, and 72% said they have been exposed to COVID-19, according to a survey by the NYS Nursing Association.

More than 6,200 New York residents have died from the coronavirus – including 3,600 from the city, according to new data released Wednesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.