Florida residents risk coronavirus exposure to queue for benefits

Hundreds of Florida residents risked exposure to the coronavirus so that they could file paper unemployment claims after a state website used as a benefit portal crashed, local media reported.

Aerial images outside a library in Hialeah, Florida, which the city used as one of three places to collect and file paper applications, showed hundreds of people queuing for help , a sign of the disabling impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

While some online wore masks and stood as far away from others as possible in order to practice social distancing, others waited unprotected while standing near others.

The line seems to continue on several blocks, even with individuals close to each other.

Governor Ron DeSantis said earlier this week that the state would add staff to its unemployment team in response to crippling job numbers.

DeSantis also claimed that the unemployment website is now up to date, but users told local NBC affiliate WESH2 that the site was still not working as it should.

More than half a million people in the state have filed for unemployment since March 15, reports the branch.

DeSantis has been criticized for its management of the state’s response to the virus, in particular for having resisted calls to issue a state-of-the-art home stay order and for refusing to close the beaches for weeks State.