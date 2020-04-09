Florence Pugh denounces Instagram hatred for boyfriend Zach Braff

If her mighty tricks as a WWE wrestler in “Fighting With My Family” and as a trained assassin in “Black Widow” weren’t enough, now you know: don’t mess with Florence Pugh.

The 24-year-old “Little Women” star let Instagram have an idea on Wednesday after trolls put him to shame for dating – and quarantining – the 45-year-old “Scrubs” actor, Zach Braff.

“I have been working since the age of 17,” Pugh said in a selfie video. “I have been making money since the age of 17. I became an adult at 18 and started paying taxes at 18.

I will emphasize this fact: I am 24 years old, ”she continued. “I don’t need you to tell me who I should and shouldn’t love, and I would never say in my life, never to anyone that they can and cannot love.” This is not your place, and it really has nothing to do with you. “

An active Instagram user, Pugh downloaded the clip as a follow-up to a recent post celebrating Braff’s birthday. For the first time, the Oscar candidate said that she was forced to turn off comments on her boyfriend’s nap shot after receiving several rude remarks.

“Within about eight minutes of posting the photo, I had about 70% of the comments denouncing the abuse and being horrible and intimidating someone on my page,” said Pugh. “I have never been an Instagram page that promotes this. I have never been an Instagram page that likes this toxic atmosphere. “

Citing the legend of the “Midsommar” star, singer Ariana Grande cheered Pugh in the comments section of her latest article – which is always on and thrives with support, especially from other young celebrities.

“Being hateful is not fashionable,” a new tattoo for my chest, “wrote Grande. “Oh I love you and I love you so much.”

Before disconnecting, Pugh reminded followers of far more serious problems in the world than an age gap of more than 20 years between two famous and loving people.

“It upsets me – it makes me sad – that during this time when we really all have to be together, we have to support each other, we have to love each other,” she said. “The world is painful, and the world is dying, and some of you have decided to … intimidate, for no reason.”

She also added that anyone who “disagrees with everything I just said” should unsubscribe from their social media.

“I don’t want to have to protect my comments every time I post a photo of him,” she said. “I don’t want this on my page. It’s annoying. It’s sad. And I don’t know when cyberbullying became fashionable. … It was never the subject of my page.”