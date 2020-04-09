Five Reasons Why Bernie Sanders Lost

There are several reasons why Sanders did not measure up to Joe Biden. Here are five of them.

Instead, Sanders also hurt in 2020 among this pivotal group. Among African-Americans who voted for Biden or Sanders, Sanders won only 23% in the middle state with an entry or exit poll. It was the same percentage he had obtained in 2016.

Black voters propelled Biden to his big victory in South Carolina, which launched him on his journey to defeat Sanders.

2. Lack of settlement support

Sanders was never going to be the darling of the establishment. He is a democratic socalist. However, he did not need the establishment to be petrified that he won the nomination.

Unfortunately for Sanders, they were. Sanders has received almost the same limited number of mentions from members of Congress and governors (10) in 2020 as he did in 2016 (9).

The damaging effects of the school not being a fan of him became evident around the South Carolina primary. Biden led the approval of Democratic House whip Jim Clyburn to a resounding victory. Once Biden became the clear alternative to Sanders, Biden built on that victory before Super Tuesday with big approvals from former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar and former representative. Beto O’Rourke – all former rivals of 2020.

3. No increase in youth participation rate

Sanders kept saying that he would encourage young people to come and vote. Sanders, of course, won large majorities among young voters in 2016 and 2020.

The problem is that there has been no upturn in the participation rate of young people compared to other voters. In the median state with an entrance and exit survey, the under-45s represented 39% of Democratic primary voters in 2016. This year, they were 34%. If anything, youth participation may have actually dropped.

Perhaps ironically, in places where participation was increasing, Biden won by many

4. White voters without changing university degrees

One of Sanders’ most powerful groups in 2016 was white voters without a university degree. If you look at the main map, you will see that Sanders did very well in 2016 in states like Oklahoma and West Virginia.

It turns out that many of these voters didn’t cast their fate with Sanders as much as they did against Clinton, which was a prelude to her. poor performance in general elections with this group.

Among white voters without a university degree who voted for Biden or Sanders, Sanders took 45% in the middle state with an entry or exit survey. This is down from the 53% he won in 2016 when he beat Clinton in this group.

By doing so well with this group, Biden has managed to win most of the northern states on Super Tuesday and capitalize on its momentum.

5. Fewer caucuses in 2020

The National Democratic Committee proposes a bunch of recommendations (approved by Sanders’ allies) after 2016, including encouraging more primaries and fewer huddles. It certainly hurt Sanders.

Clinton lost the vast majority caucuses in 2016 and often by wide margins, although she easily won the nomination. This year, Biden has so far not won any caucus competition. You remember, for example, that Sanders won the popular vote in Iowa and Nevada, while Biden struggled in both states.

The problem for Sanders is that the percentage of delegates determined by caucuses increased from 14% in 2016 to 3% in 2020.

States that went from primary caucuses like Idaho, Maine, Minnesota and Washington that Sanders crushed in 2016 became Biden victories in 2020.