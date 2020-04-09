FEMA to Restrict Exports of Critical Supplies Leaving the United States

The combined effort between FEMA and customs and the border protection of the United States, which oversees trade and travel, comes as the United States seeks to consolidate equipment for hospitals treating patients with coronavirus.

At the end of last week, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro gave an overview of the actions, saying, “There is a black market that you described, where people are bidding, brokers come in, they bid and bid on all different (personal protective equipment). “

“Does it drive up prices and guess what? Do you know where it goes? National sources here are exported,” said Navarro, policy coordinator for the White House Defense Production Act, at the briefing for the White House Coronavirus Task Force last Thursday. “We are going to crack down mercilessly,” he added.

In one joint statement Wednesday , the two agencies, which both report to the Department of Homeland Security, said they “are working together to prevent domestic brokers, distributors and other intermediaries from diverting these essential medical resources abroad.”

CBP will be responsible for identifying exports to U.S. air and sea ports, while FEMA will decide whether the goods should stay or go abroad. There is no fixed timetable for how long the process will take, according to a CBP official. Even before the rule came into effect, some goods have been overtaken by the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict the scarce supplies exported. Over the weekend, a shipment of protective masks to Ontario, Canada was delayed and then released in accordance with the Presidential Memorandum, according to a customs official. Ontario Premier Doug Ford Said “3 Million Masks Have Been Arrested By US Officials Leaving 3M In South Dakota” CTV reported . Monday he tweeted that resolution has been reached between 3M and the US administration. “I would like to thank 3M and officials on both sides of the border for their support in ensuring Canada has permanent access to vital PPE,” he wrote. The enforcement rule, to be published in the Federal Register on Friday, stems from President Donald Trump’s invocation of the Defense Production Act and confers additional authority on FEMA – the agency that directs the response to operations. federal. Last Friday, Trump released a presidential proclamation ordering federal authorities must allocate “scarce or threatened” supplies for domestic use. The materials included in the regulations are a range of “respiratory masks”, including N95 masks, and other personal protective equipment, such as surgical masks and gloves. “The rule is necessary and appropriate to promote national defense with regard to the matters covered because the internal need for these matters exceeds supply,” says the text of the regulation. The rule-based process will be as follows: CBP will temporarily stop shipments, giving FEMA time to determine next steps. FEMA – taking into account possible disruptions in the supply chain, quantity and quality of materials and humanitarian considerations, among others – will then make a decision “within a reasonable time”. There are exceptions, including the fact that the agency will not purchase designated materials from shipments made by or on behalf of US manufacturers under existing export agreements. The regulations are expected to come into force on Friday, when they are expected to be published in the Federal Register.



