Federal government PPE stock nearly exhausted

The supply of personal protective equipment that the federal government desperately needs is almost completely depleted as the coronavirus epidemic continues to escalate in the United States.

About 90% of the equipment – N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, gowns and gloves – from national strategic stock has been shipped to states fighting the coronavirus pandemic, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee Wednesday.

The remaining 10% of the equipment will be saved for federal response work, said a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Services.

Even with depleted resources, states receive only a small portion of the equipment that local health authorities have deemed necessary.

The federal government has shipped 7,920 respirators – including 2,000 to New York, the country’s COVID-19 epicenter – and an additional 11.7 million respirators.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has argued for 30,000 fans in New York, for example, while federal officials have estimated that 3.5 billion masks would be needed to fight the pandemic.

“Now that the national stock is exhausted in critical equipment, it seems that the administration leaves the states to fend for themselves, to roam the free market for these rare supplies and to compete with each other and with federal agencies in an environment chaotic and free. -for all tenders, “said representative Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), chair of the committee, in a statement.

President Trump, at a press conference on Monday, said his administration still had about 9,000 fans on hand, but largely inherited a stock of “empty cupboards.”

“We took over a stock where the cabinet was bare and where the test system was broken and old. And we did it again, ”he said.

As the epidemic is approaching its peak, Admiraal Brett Giroir, physician and member of the White House Coronavirus task force, assured that “everyone who needs a ventilator will get a ventilator” at the meeting.

“Now you see … in the appropriate American spirit that when a state like Washington or California doesn’t need this fan, it does the right thing by moving them across the country,” said Giroir.

The federal government, meanwhile, is taking steps to replenish its supplies.

HHS placed its first bulk order of N95 masks on March 12, followed by larger orders on March 21 – but deliveries won’t hit national inventory until late April, according to federal market records.

As the stock dwindled, Trump began to pressure private industry to increase production of essential supplies under the Korean War-era Defense Production Act.

The White House and General Motors reached an agreement to produce 30,000 fans for $ 489.4 million Wednesday after Trump first invoked the law two weeks ago.

“By noting contracts under the DPA, HHS is helping manufacturers like GM get the supplies they need to produce fans as quickly as possible, while ensuring that these fans are routed through national strategic stock there where they are needed most, “Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

With post wires