Federal aid to end coronavirus testing sites

According to the agency, the community testing sites program was intended to boost initial testing capabilities in critical areas of the United States. But since the FDA has allowed individuals to self-administer nasal swab tests at sites, the demand for personal protective equipment and qualified health care providers will be reduced, said a spokesperson. FEMA said in a press release.

This decision drew mixed reactions. While some communities may need federal support, others have already moved towards managing their own sites.

“The federal participation was to provide the test kits. Last week they were no longer involved and left all the test kits to use as we saw fit,” said the Georgian Ministry of Public Health in a statement, noting that the state manages two of these sites.

“Under their guidelines, we could only use them at two government sites, we are now free to disperse them as needed,” the statement said, referring to the test kits. “The sites already existed and worked when they entered and they still do – smoothly.”

Washington State also plans to continue supporting operations at community test sites “as much as possible with the supplies we have,” according to Casey Katims, a federal liaison officer for Washington State, who pointed out that the state had provided staff and locations for the tests. According to a FEMA notice dated April 7 and obtained by CNN, federal community test sites in 12 states examined more than 64,000 people. The lack of testing has been a subject of controversy between governors and the federal government as the number of coronavirus cases increases. Health officials from both coasts have asked doctors to prioritize who they test in the midst of the shortage. The criteria of who can take the test and when also differs from state to state In recent days, states have moved to state-run facilities. “After the transition, states can choose to purchase test kits and supplies through their standard ordering process or seek assistance from their FEMA region,” said the FEMA spokesperson. States can also request reimbursement of “eligible expenses associated with operating their sites” through one of FEMA’s programs. Melaney Arnold of the Illinois governor’s office told CNN that “the state is ready to support these initiatives and is working tirelessly to meet the needs of the supply chain.” Arnold said the state was informed of the change on March 31. “The federal government has announced plans to transform the existing sites into a state-run and state-run operation,” said Arnold. “The State of Illinois [has] has been a strong supporter of expanding testing capabilities. “ Two Texas cities – Austin and San Antonio – switched to local management of test sites last week, although extensions were requested for the remaining sites, said Lara Anton, press secretary at Texas Department of State Health Services. Two community testing sites in Pennsylvania counties will end on Friday, according to Nate Wardle, spokesman for the state health department. One of the Montgomery County sites slated to close this week has been very successful since it opened on March 20, testing more than 4,500 people and getting 64% of results to date, according to council spokesperson Teresa Harris. county office of the Commissioner. Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, President of the Montgomery County Commissioners, told CNN that if she appreciates federal support, she is concerned about continued testing efforts in the coming weeks as coronavirus cases escalate. “While I am grateful to have had the support of the federal and state governments for our successful community testing site, I am naturally disappointed that the supplies and the federal contract for laboratory testing are ending just as we Let’s head for the wave here in southeastern Pennsylvania. “said Arkoosh. To compensate for the loss, they are currently contacting hospitals in the region in hopes of being able to perform additional tests. In order to strengthen the tests, the administration has also established a partnership with the private sector to try to offer “driving” tests. In the March 13 rose garden, President Donald Trump hoped to show how the private sector, including laboratories, was helping the federal government expand coronavirus testing across the country. After wrongly claiming a few days earlier that “anyone who wants a test can get it”, Trump has come under scrutiny from lawmakers, state officials and health care providers who have said that there were no adequate tests. Vice President Mike Pence, whom Trump charged with the administration’s response, also touted the effort. He said public-private partnerships like those with these large retailers have “laid the groundwork” to help meet the country’s testing needs by donating “a bit of their parking so people can pass and test conduct”. “ But progress was slow

CNN’s Julia Jones contributed to this report.

