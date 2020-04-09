Fed Unveils $ 2.3 Million In Coronavirus Relief Programs To Support The Economy

The Federal Reserve unveiled 2,300 billion new loans on Thursday to support the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

The loan program aims to help businesses, households and state and local governments face a liquidity crisis, as much of the economy has been closed.

“The highest priority of our country must be to face this public health crisis, to care for the sick and to limit the spread of the virus,” said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday.

“The role of the Fed is to provide as much relief and stability as possible during this period of limited economic activity, and our actions today will help ensure that the eventual recovery is as vigorous as possible.”

The Fed says it will focus these loans on companies with 10,000 or fewer employees who earned less than $ 2.5 billion in revenue last year.

The principal and interest payments will be deferred for one year.

A new facility has also been unveiled to allow businesses to purchase repayable loans under the paycheck protection program, which was launched through the third coronavirus package passed by Congress.