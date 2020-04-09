Fed Lifts Restrictions on Wells Fargo

“This action by the Federal Reserve will allow Wells Fargo to provide additional relief to our customers and our communities,” said Charlie Scharf, CEO of Wells Fargo, in a statement.

Wells Fargo said customers will be able to start the process Wednesday afternoon through the bank PPP website. It is only open to customers with a Wells Fargo checking account as of February 15 who are enrolled in online business banking.

The Fed will not allow Wells Fargo to take advantage of these loans. Instead, the bank will be required to donate profits from emergency programs to the United States Treasury or to non-profit organizations approved by the Fed.

A Fed “Common Sense” Decision

The asset cap was imposed to punish Wells Fargo for a series of scandals and did not restrict the specific activities of the bank. However, some argue that these harsh sanctions unintentionally penalized small businesses affected by the health crisis.

This is because before the coronavirus crisis, Wells Fargo was rubbing the $ 2,000 billion ceiling on its assets. This limited the bank’s flexibility to make new loans – without selling the existing loans. And Wells Fargo customers may have had difficulty obtaining these loans from banks with which they had no prior relationship.

Even some critics of big banks, such as former FDIC chief Sheila Bair, have urged the Fed in recent days to temporarily remove the shackles from Wells Fargo.

“I applaud the Fed’s decision,” Wednesday told CNN Business Bair, who led the FDIC during the 2008 financial crisis. “This will add much-needed capacity to the government’s lending efforts to small businesses.”

Dennis Kelleher, CEO of the nonprofit financial reform Better Markets, called the Fed’s decision “common sense” and praised the temporary and targeted nature of the relief.

“In the extraordinary circumstances caused by the pandemic, anything that can help businesses on Main Street should be done as quickly as possible,” said Kelleher, who last month called on the Fed to lift the asset ceiling. “The Fed, to its credit, recognizes that Wells Fargo was ideally located to provide this relief on Main Street, but for the ceiling.”

This doesn’t end Wells Fargo’s problems

Wells Fargo has been mired in scandal since September 2016, when the bank recognized its workers have created millions fake bank and credit card accounts to achieve extremely unrealistic sales targets.

The actions taken by the Fed on Wednesday do not mean that Wells Fargo’s regulatory problems are over. The Fed statement said it “continues to hold the company accountable” for addressing “widespread outages” that have hurt consumers. Under the 2018 Consent Order, Wells Fargo must correct these failures before the Fed lifts the sanctions.

Scharf, who became Wells Fargo’s fourth CEO in 2019 in as many years, admitted that the bank’s work was not about to end.

“The action of the Federal Reserve does not and should not release us from our obligations under the consent order,” said Scharf. “The consent order exists because of shortcomings that have existed at Wells Fargo for years.”

Scharf said that while solving these problems is “Wells Fargo’s top priority”, he acknowledged “that we still have a lot to do”.

Although Wells Fargo will not directly benefit from the Fed’s moves, the developments are a victory for a bank hurt by years of scandal and a public relations nightmare.

“It’s always positive for Wells Fargo,” wrote Jaret Seiberg, analyst at Cowen Washington Research Group, on Wednesday.

In particular, Wells Fargo can strengthen its relationships with existing customers – instead of referring them to rival banks.

“This preserves the value of its small business franchise,” said Seiberg.