Fact-checking: Trump offers two dangerous lies in a largely simple narrative

Here is an overview of what we found.

Trump falsely claims electoral fraud is rampant in the United States

Given the effect of the coronavirus on state primaries and on voting issues in general, Trump was questioned Wednesday night over his previous statements that postal voting was likely to be fraudulent. While many experts have suggested that postal ballots could be an effective solution to fight the virus, Trump again attacked them as corrupt, despite having voted in this way himself, and, more broadly, claimed wrongly that electoral fraud was rampant across the country.

“There are a lot of fraudulent votes in this country,” said Trump.

The facts first: Many Many studies over the years have confirmed that there is no general electoral fraud in this country. In addition, representatives of Democratic and Republican states regularly oversee elections where millions of people vote by email without systematic problems.

In response to CNN’s Jim Acosta’s initial question, Trump also hinted that postal voting was politically biased, claiming that states where all residents vote by mail are won by Democrats. It is also incorrect. In the United States, five states vote by mail: Utah, Colorado, Hawaii, Washington and Oregon. The two American senators from Utah and its governor are Republicans, and Colorado also has the American Republican senator, Cory Gardner.

False allegations of electoral fraud in California

In an effort to support his allegations of widespread electoral fraud, Trump cited a California lawsuit involving the conservative legal activist group Judicial Watch.

“There is evidence that is being compiled, just as it was in the state of California, where they settled with Judicial Watch saying that a million people should not have vote, “said Trump.

The facts first: It’s wrong. There is no evidence of Trump’s repeated suggestion of widespread electoral fraud by non-citizens in California. Trump has also wrongly described California’s legal settlement with Judicial Watch. The state did not recognize any electoral fraud in its regulations.

This is an assertion that Trump made previously, and that we have verified before

Here’s the story back:

In January 2019, Judicial Watch ad that he had settled his 2017 lawsuit against the State of California and the county of Los Angeles. The settlement required the county to remove the names of inactive voters from its electoral lists, and it required the state to order other counties to remove inactive voters from their own lists.

Trump got “1 million” figure from Judicial Watch: group said up to 1.5 million registrations is expected to be withdrawn in Los Angeles County following the settlement.

But there is no evidence that these inactive people voted illegally; Judicial Watch himself has said that most of them are simply “voters who have moved to another county or state or have died”. And California has admitted no wrongdoing under the settlement.

“The Judicial Watch regulations have provided no evidence of fraud whatsoever,” said Rick Hasen, electoral law expert and professor of law and political science at the University of California at Irvine.