Facebook is building a ‘heat map’ of the coronavirus by asking users for symptoms

Facebook announced it would begin asking some U.S. users about their health in an effort to provide researchers with more information about self-reported COVID-19 patients.

Blog post, A company led by Mark Zuckerberg said it places a link at the top of some users ’news feeds to point them to research that can help determine where healthcare resources are most needed.

“Research conducted by the Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Center will be used to generate new insights into how to respond to the crisis, including heat maps of self-reported symptoms,” Facebook wrote in a blog post. “This information can help health systems plan where resources are needed and possibly when, where and how to reopen parts of society. If the results are useful, we will make similar studies available elsewhere in the world. “

The project will include three new tools: a joint map that can help predict where COVID-19 cases may occur next; movement area tools that show where people are staying close to home or traveling in the city; and the “Social Connection Index,” which aims to show friendships between states and countries so that epidemiologists can better predict where the disease is spreading and in which areas you may need support.

The data, which is part of the Facebook Data for Good project, will be combined.

“Personal questionnaire responses with Facebook, and Facebook doesn’t share information with researchers about who you are,” Facebook added in the post.

To protect privacy, a random ID number is sent to Carnegie Mellon, which is sent back to Facebook after the user completes the survey. One data point, known as “weight,” helps correct sample distortions.

“COVID-19 has inherent delays that challenge the pace at which we seek to assess the impact of a policy toward a measured response,” Dr. Daniel Klein of the Institute for Disease Modeling said in a message. “Mobility data from Facebook’s Data for Good program provides a near real-time picture of important correlations in disease spread. This information, along with other sources, will help us make better models for communicating public health decisions. “

Facebook added that if the results are useful to researchers, similar studies will be done elsewhere in the world.

Migration is the latest from technology giants in the fight against a coronavirus pandemic. In March, Facebook provided information its more than 2 billion users how to detect false news in an effort to stop the spread of false information.

Separately in March Facebook said it would provide $ 100 million in grants to help small businesses during a pandemic.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 1.36 million cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed worldwide, of which more than 368,000 are in the United States, which has been most affected.