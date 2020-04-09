F1 2020 season could start behind closed doors, says managing director Ross Brawn

The Grand Prix of France, currently scheduled for June 28, is the first meeting that has not yet been postponed, but Brawn thinks that an early July date is more feasible and could be “self-sustaining” with no fans present.

“Our point of view is probably that a European departure will be favorable and it could even be a closed event. We could have a very closed environment, where the teams enter in charter, we channel them in the circuit, we make sure that everything the world is tested, licensed and there is no risk to anyone.

“We have a race without spectators. It’s not great, but it’s better than no race at all. We have to remember that there are millions of people who follow the sport sitting at home. Many of them are isolated and can keep the sport alive and playing sport and entertaining people would be a huge advantage in the crisis we are going through. “

News of the Canadian GP’s postponement follows the ad that F1 is working with promoters on a revised 2020 calendar.

CEO F1 Chase Carey told fans that the updated schedule would be very different from the original, with the actual race schedule and race dates likely to differ significantly.

According to the governing body of sport – Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile – statutes , the racing series would have to complete eight races for the 2020 championship to be valid.

Brawn believes it is possible to complete an “18-19 racing season” – which would mean losing three races from the original 22-race calendar – even if it means extending the season until 2021.

“We could complete eight races starting in October,” said the former team manager. “But there is always the possibility that we may meet next year.

“This is being explored. Can we get away from January to finish the season? There are all kinds of complications, as you can imagine, with that.” If we could start in early July, we could do a season of 19 races. . (It would be) difficult – three races, one weekend, three races, one weekend. “

Brawn’s comments come a day after Ferrari team director Mattia Binotto said F1 must be “flexible” to fit as many races into the 2020 calendar.

More intense Grand Prix weekends have been mentioned, with the possibility of organizing races on Saturday and Sunday.

“I think what will be important for us is really to be flexible”, Binotto Told Sky Sports. “I’m sure Chase (Carey) and the teams will be able to put together the best championship we can have.

“For our part, we are ready for whatever is necessary, whether for short race weekends, double races, when it ends or to pack the races together. It is important to be flexible and to make sure that we can also have good races for the fans. “