Ex-Rams Todd Gurley, Clay Matthews: The team owes us money

Former Los Angeles Rams Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews said on Twitter Tuesday that the team owed them arrears.

Gurley, who finalized an agreement with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, tweeted: “@RamsNFL

suffering. Send me money as soon as possible. “Veteran linebacker Clay Matthews retweeted Gurley and added,”You and me, TG! 😤 Better to be interested in this too ”

Rams tell ESPN they believe they fully respect the language of players’ contracts. The team declined to comment on the website.

According to NFL Network, Gurley’s one-year contract with the Falcons includes a signing bonus of $ 2 million, base salary of $ 3.5 million fully guaranteed and $ 500,000 in incentives. Matthews remains a free agent.

Gurley, who helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance in 2018, was released by Los Angeles less than two years after signing him for a $ 60-million, four-year extension that included $ 45 million of guarantees and was slowed down last season due to knee problems.

According to ESPN, the Rams have designated his release as after June 1. This allows Los Angeles to spread the $ 11.75 million ceiling fee over two seasons, and means that on June 2, the Rams will also have $ 5.5 million in ceiling savings.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said recently that he was not concerned that Gurley’s knee problems would cause a problem between the team and their new ball carrier.

“We watched it closely. We have a language our contracts which will protect us and the player “ Dimitroff said during a conference call with Falcons Reporters.

Regarding Matthews, Los Angeles saved $ 3.75 million in wage ceiling space by reducing Matthews, according to ESPN.

Following the Rams’ call to remove Gurley, the team owed him a bonus of $ 7.55 million, and because of the compensatory wording in Gurley’s contract, they don’t have to pay him $ 2.5 million. dollars of what is owed, according to the website.

Matthews, who played 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Rams last season, was set to receive a $ 2 million bonus, but his deal also has $ 2 million in compensatory language, the report said.