Ellen DeGeneres Raises Violence After Joking That Self-Quarantine Is Like “Being In Prison”

April 9, 2020
The popular host, who, like many television hosts, made her show virtual amidst orders to stay at home, said the comment when broadcast to viewers from her home on Monday.

“One thing I learned while in quarantine is that people – it’s like being in prison, that’s what it is,” she said. “It’s mainly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone here is gay.”

The video, which was listed as “unavailable” on YouTube on Wednesday afternoon, was deemed “deaf” by some viewers, who responded to the episode in the comments section of the platform.

“I feel bad for the kids at home, all the students, all the parents,” said DeGeneres. “I feel bad for a lot of people. But I think a lot of people need words of encouragement, and that’s what I want to do.”

Still, some said they thought the joke was insensitive. His comment comes at a time when prisons across the United States are seeing a increase in number of positive detainees for the new coronavirus.

“Sitting inside her fifteen million dollar mansion, complaining and comparing her to a very deaf Ellen prison,” commented a spectator on YouTube.

“Except that people in jail can’t practice social distance, don’t have enough water or toilet paper and are going to die at exceptional Covid-19 rates. Except for that, Ellen, your quarantine experience is like being in prison ” another person tweeted.

CNN has contacted a DeGeneres representative for comment.

DeGeneres hosted the “home edition” of the show with his wife Portia de Rossi serving as camera operator and director, and their dog, Augie, as a handful of keys, she joked.

His previous self-quarantine videos – one of which practically hang out with former first lady Michelle Obama – were better received.

DeGeneres is not the only celebrity whose attempts to raise awareness during the coronavirus epidemic have backfired.

Last month, the actress Gal Gadot received criticism after posting a video of her and other celebrities singing “Imagine” by John Lennon.
“Imagine – IMAGINE – having $ 17 million and thinking that making a video clip of you singing a line from a song would help anyone,” writer GQ Sophia Benolt tweeted.




