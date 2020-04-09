Election 2020: Now that Sanders is out, the Dems should cancel the convention (notice)

Since then, however, primaries and caucuses have become the standard method of selecting candidates. When the party leaders arrive at the convention, the candidates are determined.

Now, there are two practical reasons for having a convention – beyond trying to give the candidate a boost before the election. First, if no candidate obtains a majority during the primary season, convention delegates would be called to select the candidate. And while it may happen again, it probably won’t happen in 2020, since Biden is now the presumed candidate.

The second reason is whether the alleged candidate should be replaced due to death, disability or scandal. But that could be treated differently, since a candidate might as well need to be replaced after the convention. This has happened before – and this example could serve as a model for Democrats today, if it were to happen again.

In 1972, Missouri Senator Thomas Eagleton, who was to be George McGovern’s running mate, retired after the July convention. due to revelations that he had undergone electroshock therapy. In this case, the agreement has not been reconstituted. Instead, the National Democratic Committee held an emergency meeting in August and ratified the new running mate, Sargent Shriver. An official congress meeting was not necessary to make this change.

Congresses today represent several days of political theater – and not particularly exciting. While candidates may wish the convention to rebound, polls indicate that the rebound is often a slight momentary increase that usually dissipates within a few days. The value of convention as a campaign rallying point is, at the very least, overestimated.

Diffusion networks used to dedicate four days of “hammer to hammer” coverage (all day coverage) at the convention. But this has been reduced, because viewers are just not interested watching the show, apart from the speeches of the presidential candidates. And convention scores have fluctuated over the years. According to Nielsen’s notes, Donald Trump’s 2016 speech received about 6 million fewer viewers than John McCain in 2008.

Despite the diminishing importance of conventions, President Donald Trump insisted the Republican National Convention will take place in Charlotte in late August, declaring that there is “no emergency plan”.

This gives Democrats a unique opportunity to provide a marked contrast. By skipping a convention and hosting a smaller event with social distancing procedures in place or even a fully virtual event, Democrats can show that Biden is ready to listen to scientific authority when American lives are in danger. In short, they may be able to get the popular support they need by taking people’s health more seriously than their Republican counterparts.