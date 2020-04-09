Ecuador builds emergency cemeteries due to coronavirus epidemic

GUAYAQUIL – The Ecuadorian government is preparing an emergency cemetery on land donated by a private cemetery in Guayaquil, the country’s largest city, to remedy a shortage of funeral plots as the new coronavirus hits the Andean country hard.

On Tuesday, the country had 3,995 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 220 deaths, including 182 additional deaths suspected of being linked to the virus. The epidemic triggered a shortage of wooden coffins, prompting some to bury their loved ones in cardboard boxes donated by cemeteries.

This week, large lines of cars carrying coffins were waiting outside the city’s private cemeteries, while families waited hours to bury their deceased loved ones. The epidemic overwhelmed hospitals and emergency departments, with some families keeping corpses at home for days.

The government, which started last week storing the bodies of coronavirus victims in giant refrigerated containers until the graves are prepared, aims to bury around 100 people a day at the northern cemetery in Guayaquil, which can contain some 2000 plots.

Jorge Wated, who coordinates the government’s response to the treatment of the dead, said that the government carried out the burials itself and would publish a guide on the Internet to ensure that relatives knew where their loved ones were buried.

“At the cemetery, they will be buried person by person, at no cost to families,” said Wated.

The city of Guayaquil also said it would prepare two public cemeteries capable of managing some 12,000 plots.

President Lenin Moreno said last week that some 3,500 people could die from coronavirus in the province of Guayas, where 68% of the country’s cases live and where Guayaquil is located.

According to the College of Nurses of Guayas, among the dead so far are seven nurses, who added that about 147 nurses had been infected and 120 had resigned for fear of contagion.

“The number of employees is decreasing every day,” said Lilia Triana, president of the organization.