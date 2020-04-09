Drake’s mansion in Toronto is outrageous. Here are 3 takeaways

Talk about the bling hotline. Rapper Drake lives this lifestyle, with a matching mansion.

The artist appears to have spared no expense in decorating his 50,000 square foot house in Toronto, which is featured in the May issue of Architectural summary. Drake told the magazine that he wanted to build a structure that would last 100 years, “with a monumental scale and feel.”

Um, mission accomplished?

“The Drake mansion, as envisioned by the Canadian architect and interior designer Ferris Rafauli, is a marvel of old world craftsmanship, built in limestone, bronze, exotic woods and other noble materials”, a writes journalist Mayer Rus. “Every detail of the sprawling property has been meticulously designed and executed.”

Of course, the ripples on social media on Wednesday had their own opinion on the distinctive property: “Drake’s house is the most beautiful Las Vegas hotel I have ever seen”, writer BuzzFeed Sylvia Obell tweeted.

A podcaster blamed him for showing what she described as his “real dubai housewives” in the midst of a recession, tweeting: “He can’t read the room because he covered it with marble and gold pipes. “

“Drake could have saved a lot of money by simply moving into a closed mall or abandoned Cheesecake Factory”, however another writer tweeted.

Here are three sweeter takeouts from Drake’s fancy house, arrived after browsing through all the photos by photographer Jason Schmidt:

Our next party will be on Drake’s stairs

(Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest)

New Years Eve, Passover, Christmas, MLK Day, NFL Draft Day, World Vaccination Day or whatever, even next Friday – the occasion doesn’t matter.

We just want to organize our guests on these spectacular hanging cantilevers and admire how shabby they are when surrounded by Drake’s Rafauli chandeliers, alias great decorations for all occasions.

Just imagine Instagram selfies.

A house is not a house without a prescribed basketball court

(Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest)

Drake is clearly aware of his often chilly environment in Toronto, as evidenced by his exercise equipment at home: in addition to an indoor pool, the singer’s mansion has an official basketball court the size of the NBA.

It is personalized with details inspired by the singer’s lifestyle brand, Very Own from October, in case Drake forgets who the local team is. The number of seats is extremely limited – but each seat is on the courtyard side and covered in pale blue velvet. And it’s a “pyramid skylight” up there on the ceiling.

We would be happy to live in Drake’s main closet

(Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest)

Snuggling up on the bench in Drake’s two-story main closet feels like a vacation after weeks locked up in a two-bedroom condo. Seriously, how many diamond tufted sheepskin sofas? Drake’s closet sofa does.

We swear that we would not touch the collections of Hermès Birkin sneakers and bags. Especially not the Birkins, because these are reserved for the Drake woman is left with.

Find out more about Drake’s home in the May 2020 issue of Architectural Digest.