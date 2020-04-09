Dr Fauci pleads that Americans no longer shake hands

Americans should avoid shaking hands – “never” again – in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis, according to the best doctor in the White House task force battling the deadly virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said in a Tuesday Wall Street Journal podcast that once the country has started to loosen the lockout restrictions, the Americans must proceed with caution.

“When you come back gradually, you don’t get on with both feet,” the doctor told podcast host Kate Linebaugh. “You say, what are the things that you could still do and get back to normal? One of them is absolute compulsive hand washing. The other is that you will never shake anyone’s hand. “

“I don’t think we should ever shake hands, to be honest with you,” he added later. “Not only would it be good to prevent coronaviruses; this would likely significantly reduce influenza cases in this country. “

In another interview with Sinclair Broadcast Group this week, he made a similar plea.

“As a society, just forget to shake hands,” he added. “We don’t need to shake hands. We need to break this custom. Because in fact, it’s really one of the main ways to transmit respiratory disease.”

At the end of April, Fauci told the Journal that he hoped to see a “light at the end of the tunnel” where we could say that we are fairly confident that we can gradually start to approach a certain degree of normality. “

But before national social distancing measures can be relaxed, Fauci said, various measures must be in place.

“If you are even considering easing this strict physical separation, you absolutely must have the capacity in place,” he said. “It means easy tests, widely available, people engaged in identification, isolation and contact tracing, facilities to isolate people.”

Fauci said on FOX News Wednesday morning that he thinks the total number of American deaths from the virus will be lower than originally projected.

“Although one of the original models predicted 100 to 200,000 deaths, while we get more data and see the positive effect of the mitigation, those numbers will be downgraded,” said the doctor. “I don’t know exactly what the numbers will be, but right now it looks like it will be less than the original projection.”