Dr. Anthony Fauci and governors lead new coronavirus response survey

Dr. Anthony Fauci received the highest approval rating for his management of the coronavirus response, while governors came second, President Trump third and Congress died last, according to a new poll on Wednesday. .

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the best doctor in the coronavirus administration task force, received approval from 78% of Americans while only 7% disagreed, the A national Quinnipiac survey found.

“The governor of your state,” a generic term included in the survey, received 74% approval and 17% disapproval.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who won praise for managing sober coverage and daily briefings, fell slightly below this average, with 59% approval and 17% disapproval.

Trump and Congress were less than 50%, 46% approving the President’s handling of the pandemic and 51% disapproving, 44% approving the performance of Congress and 46% disapproving.

“In a country in crisis and divided by partisanship, public opinion is united regarding Dr. Anthony Fauci. Almost eight in ten voters give him a resounding boost for the work he is doing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is not the case for President Trump. More voters disapprove of his answer than approve. Furthermore, they say he did not act aggressively enough in his response, “said Mary Snow, survey analyst at Quinnipiac University.

Fifty-five percent of registered voters said Trump did not act aggressively enough, while 41 percent said his response was roughly correct and 2 percent said he was too aggressive.

A plurality of voters give the president a failing grade on how he communicated information about the coronavirus to the American people: 25% give Trump an A; 17 percent to B; 14 percent of C; 12 a D and 31 percent giving it an F.

But Trump also got his highest job approval rating since taking office, 45% approving of his job as president, while 51% disapproved of it.

A month ago, 41% approved, while 54% refused.

More than eight in 10, 85% of registered voters say they are very or somewhat concerned that they or someone they know is infected with coronavirus, a peak of 31 percentage points since early March.

“While general concerns about coronavirus infections have increased dramatically in the past month, the level of concern depends on the political party. Democrats lead the way by being “very concerned”, almost double the number of Republicans. The independents are in the middle, ”added Snow.

Seven in 10 voters, 70%, said the US coronavirus crisis was getting worse, while 20% said it stayed the same and only 8% said it was getting better.

While most states have issued their own home orders, 81% of voters say they would support a national home order, a move the president has avoided.

Voters also say 59 to 35 percent that the federal government should do more to meet the needs of New York City, the epicenter of the US coronavirus epidemic.

Quinnipiac interviewed 2,077 registered people across the country from April 2 to 6, and the survey had a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percentage points.