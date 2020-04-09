Donald Trump on Joe Exotic sorry: “ I’ll take a look ”

by April 9, 2020 Top News
Donald Trump on Joe Exotic sorry: `` I'll take a look ''

Joe Exotic could be one step closer to getting out of his cage.

President Trump said on Wednesday that he would consider a pardon from Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, the star of the hugely popular Netflix series “Tiger King”.

“I’ll take a look at it,” Trump told a Post reporter when asked about the case and his son’s support for a pardon during a White House briefing.

The president’s eldest son joked about lobbying for his father to forgive Maldonado-Passage, a former zoo keeper serving 22 years in prison for orchestrating a murder conspiracy against the activist animal rights Carole Baskin.

“What son? It must be Don – what did he do? Trump talked about Donald Trump, Jr. and then asked about Maldonado-Passage.

“I don’t know … he has 22 for what?” What did he do? “Asked Trump.

After the reporter explained what the “big cat” enthusiast was for, Trump asked, “Do you think he didn’t?”

“Are you on his side?” Do you recommend forgiveness? “

He then questioned the other journalists in the room, asking, “Would you recommend a pardon?”

Maldonado-Passage appealed for Trump’s pardon and announced a $ 94 million lawsuit against the federal government on March 19 on its Facebook page.

The seven-part documentary series on Maldonado-Passage, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” was a hit with Netflix viewers – attracting 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days since its release on 20 March.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/08/donald-trump-on-joe-exotic-pardon-ill-take-a-look/

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

LSU sets up new fence to protect "Mike the Tiger" from coronavirus

LSU sets up new fence to protect “Mike the Tiger” from coronavirus

April 9, 2020
Hong Kong Coronavirus Quarantine Camp Journal: The Reality of Being Isolated in an Old Vacation Home

Hong Kong Coronavirus Quarantine Camp Journal: The Reality of Being Isolated in an Old Vacation Home

April 9, 2020
Pope walking through Rome's empty streets praying for an end to pandemic

Pope Francis: the coronavirus pandemic could be nature’s response to the climate crisis

April 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *