Donald Trump on Joe Exotic sorry: `` I'll take a look ''

Joe Exotic could be one step closer to getting out of his cage.

President Trump said on Wednesday that he would consider a pardon from Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, the star of the hugely popular Netflix series “Tiger King”.

“I’ll take a look at it,” Trump told a Post reporter when asked about the case and his son’s support for a pardon during a White House briefing.

The president’s eldest son joked about lobbying for his father to forgive Maldonado-Passage, a former zoo keeper serving 22 years in prison for orchestrating a murder conspiracy against the activist animal rights Carole Baskin.

“What son? It must be Don – what did he do? Trump talked about Donald Trump, Jr. and then asked about Maldonado-Passage.

“I don’t know … he has 22 for what?” What did he do? “Asked Trump.

After the reporter explained what the “big cat” enthusiast was for, Trump asked, “Do you think he didn’t?”

“Are you on his side?” Do you recommend forgiveness? “

He then questioned the other journalists in the room, asking, “Would you recommend a pardon?”

Maldonado-Passage appealed for Trump’s pardon and announced a $ 94 million lawsuit against the federal government on March 19 on its Facebook page.

The seven-part documentary series on Maldonado-Passage, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” was a hit with Netflix viewers – attracting 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days since its release on 20 March.