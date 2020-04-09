Doctor arrested for strangling girl for social distancing

A Kentucky doctor was arrested for strangling a teenage girl for non-social distancing.

Louisville area doctor John Rademaker, 57, was filmed in a cursing viral video pushing the group of teens for not following social distance recommendations during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Louisville metro police service.

in the 27 second clip, Rademaker is said to have approached a group of teenagers on Friday around 8:30 p.m. and would even jump over one of the girls during the conflict.

“Obviously, we do not advise people affected by social distancing to take matters into their own hands and confront people about it, especially in any way,” said a police spokesperson. in a press release. statement to a local CBS subsidiary.

“We ask those concerned about large gatherings to call 311 or 911 to voice their concerns.”

Rademaker works for One Anesthesia, a company hired by the Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, and was put on administrative leave after the incident, CBS reported.

“[T]Partners of SIAC, a division of One Anesthesia PLLC, have decided to place the doctor who appeared in the video on administrative leave on April 5, pending further investigation, “the group said in a statement to CBS.

“Our best wishes are extended to all parties concerned and we will continue to monitor this situation as new information develops.”

Rademaker faces a first degree choke master and three harassment leaders with physical contact.