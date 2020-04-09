Doc Rivers Says Clippers Goals Have Not Changed Despite COVID-19

Since the NBA hiatus started almost a month ago, Clippers coach Doc Rivers has started his day with a list of players to call. Most of the time, before or after playing the virtual golf simulator in his house, he will register with three or four.

It’s easy for chats to reflect on how things have changed since the new coronavirus shut down the NBA on March 11 and, soon after, on sports around the world. Everything changed. Clippers players train at home, with the equivalent of home gyms delivered by team training staff, who have held video training sessions with up to 10 players at a time.

For everything that has changed and for all the uncertainty that surrounds whether the NBA will even be able to resume its season, Rivers uses the conversations to cross what has not been changed for the Clippers, who were in second place at the Conference of the West. at the break of the season.

“I’m trying to make my guys understand two things,” Rivers said during a teleconference with reporters. “That our goals haven’t changed and the second thing is that we can’t use what happens when we get out of it as the reason we don’t win.

“So we have to be mentally prepared for something different, strange, [like] an NCAA tournament style, [or] a three game streak. Unfortunately none of you are old enough but I played in a three game streak and these are just dangerous streaks, anyone can win these things – [or] a five game streak. You just have to prepare for it and you’re in the same boat. We use this phrase: “Gain the wait.” We use it for our team. “

