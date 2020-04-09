Disney + has exceeded 50 million subscribers in five months

Disney +, the streaming service of Walt Disney Co., has exceeded 50 million paying subscribers in the first five months, the company announced on Wednesday.

The service, which costs $ 6.99 per month, has increased 75% of subscribers since early February. At the time, Disney said it reached 28.6 million paying customers, mostly in the United States.

Disney launched its competitor Netflix on November 12 with a wide range of classic movies and new shows, such as “The Mandalorian”.

Since then, the service has grown internationally. In the past two weeks, Disney + has launched in eight Western European countries, including Britain, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Swiss.

Disney did not specify how many additional subscribers came from outside the U.S. However, the company said that 8 million Disney + subscribers were in India, where the service is offered in conjunction with the existing Hotstar service.

“We are very pleased that Disney + is resonating with millions of people around the world, and we think this bodes well for our continued expansion into Western Europe, Japan and Latin America later this year,” said Kevin Mayer, president of the Disney direct. to consumers and international business.

Disney + has been a positive for the entertainment giant Burbank in recent weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic having closed theme parks, delayed film production and forced the company to lay off thousands of workers.

Since the coronavirus pandemic closed cinemas in mid-March, Disney has moved its streaming movies to the platform faster than expected.

Disney put “Frozen 2” on the app three months earlier than expected when the cinemas closed. Pixar’s “Onward” debuted on Disney + shortly after its theatrical release was interrupted by the closings.

Last week, Disney said its live action movie “Artemis Fowl” would completely bypass theaters and debut exclusively on the service.

Streamers benefited from the surge in home viewing due to home maintenance measures to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

Hollywood’s brand new streaming service, Quibi, got off to a promising start on Monday.

The company, which provides small entertainment and news to mobile phone users, saw a surge in downloads in its infancy, according to San Francisco app analyst firm App Annie.

There were more than 700,000 downloads for the Quibi app for iPhones and Android phones in the United States on Monday, making it the most downloaded app that day in the country, said App Annie.