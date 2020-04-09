Disney + gets more than 50 million subscribers in 5 months

Disney + has accumulated more than 50 million paid subscribers in five months, an early sign that Mouse House is gaining ground in the wars of streaming.

About 8 million of those accounts came from India, where Disney + became available last week, Disney said on Wednesday. The service, offering a vast library of Disney, Pixar and Marvel content, has expanded to more than a dozen countries since its initial launch in November.

“We are very pleased that Disney + is resonating with millions of people around the world, and we think this bodes well for our continued expansion into Western Europe and Japan and Latin America later this year,” said Kevin Mayer, president from Disney’s Direct – in the Consumer & International segment.

Disney shares soared after the news. They were up 6.7% in trade before marketing to $ 107.81 at 7:01 am Thursday.

The Disney + user base now equates to about 30% of the approximately 167 million paid members that Netflix declared at the end of last year. It also beats Disney-controlled Hulu, which launched in 2007 and had 30.7 million paid subscribers in early February.

Disney + is a bright spot for the Mouse House in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The company had to close theme parks around the world and delay the release of blockbuster movies like “Mulan” and “Black Widow” due to the health crisis.

Disney said last week that it will lay off all employees “whose jobs are not necessary at the moment” from April 19. Executive Chairman Bob Iger forfeits his salary during the tumultuous period, although it represents only a small fraction of his total compensation.