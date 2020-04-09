Discounted homes for around $ 800,000 in three cities in Orange County

With home sales declining due to coronavirus, many sellers are lowering price tags to increase interest. Here is an overview of the discounted properties that can be obtained for $ 800,000 in Irvine, Anaheim and Aliso Viejo in Orange County.

IRVINE: An April reduction reduced the price of this condo with solar panels by $ 20,000 in the Cadence Park neighborhood.

Address: Frame 187, Irvine, 92618

Listed for: $ 789,000 (with $ 506 of monthly HOA contributions) for three bedrooms, two bathrooms on 1,653 square feet (2,000 square feet lot)

Characteristics: Landscaped front yard; closed courtyard; improved cooking; neighborhood pool and playground

About the area: In zip code 92618, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 1.229 million, down 31.7% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

109 S. Kingsley Street, Anaheim (Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM: Designed as a duplex, this two-story house with a spacious backyard includes three bedrooms on the ground floor and a separate one-bedroom unit upstairs.

Address: 109 S. Kingsley St., Anaheim, 92806

Listed for: $ 790,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms over 2,106 square feet (7,176 square feet of land)

Characteristics: Brick accents; renovated living spaces; stone fireplace; solar panels

About the area: In postal code 92806, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 675,000, down 1.7% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

25 Hulsea, Aliso Viejo (Realtor.com)

ALISO VIEJO: An empty lot adjoins this sunny house with many improvements that received a $ 10,000 finish in April.

Address: 25 Hulsea, Aliso Viejo, 92656

Listed for: $ 809,988 (with $ 142 of monthly HOA contributions) for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,643 square feet (4,000 square feet lot)

Characteristics: Rustic wood floors; Recessed lighting; two-story living room; patio topped with trellis

About the area: In postal code 92656, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 771,000, up 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

71 Nature, Irvine (Realtor.com)

IRVINE: This second floor condo with balcony in Woodbury is up for grabs for $ 27,000 less than its original price.

Address: 71 Nature, Irvine, 92620

Listed for: $ 758,000 (with $ 375 of monthly HOA contributions) for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,773 square feet (1,773 square feet of land)

Characteristics: Wood floor; arched doors; open floor plan; swimming pool and neighborhood park

About the area: In zip code 92620, based on 22 sales, the median price of single-detached homes in February was $ 1.11 million, up 3.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1867 W. Avenue Chalet, Anaheim (Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM: Four cuts in the past two months have lowered the price of this charming home near Disneyland by $ 50,000.

Address: 1867 W. Avenue Chalet, Anaheim, 92804

Listed for: $ 749,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms over 1,970 square feet (land of 10,881 square feet)

Characteristics: White fence; brick partition wall; spacious veranda; backyard with pool and gazebo

About the area: In postal code 92804, based on 26 sales, the median price of single-family homes in February was $ 608,000, up 4.3% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

16 Azalea, Aliso Viejo (Realtor.com)

ALISO VIEJO: A lawn courtyard surrounds this turnkey home with a two story living room and a master suite on the main level.

Address: 16 Azalea, Aliso Viejo, 92656

Listed for: $ 758,000 (with $ 142 of monthly HOA contributions) for three bedrooms, three bathrooms on 1600 square feet (3000 square feet lot)

Characteristics: Plantation shutters; improved cooking; dining room with access to the courtyard; smart home features

About the area: In postal code 92656, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 771,000, up 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.