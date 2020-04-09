Dick’s Sporting Goods cuts 40,000 employees

Another company has been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced on Wednesday that it was difficult to keep its doors open when there was no sport or physical activity during the lockout.

Starting on Sunday, the retail giant will recruit nearly 40,000 employees and will only keep a “small number” of staff to respond to orders at the roadside and online.

Dick’s said in a SEC file the decision comes after it became clear that 800 of its stores will not reopen anytime soon due to the continuing pandemic.

“Our goal is that when this crisis subsides, we will welcome our teammates again, open our doors and take over the business that we love to serve the athletes and our communities,” said the company.

Although their inventory increased on Wednesday, it was not enough to prevent everyone from being put on leave.

Dick’s was not the first major retailer to be hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. With a significant drop in demand for cars in 2020, automakers Nissan and Honda announced earlier this week that they will also be on workers’ leave.