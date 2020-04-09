Detroit hospital workers describe working conditions during the Covid-19 crisis

CNN spoke to five staff at the Sinai-Grace Hospital, part of the Detroit Medical Center system, who said staff members felt they did not have enough colleagues or supplies to deal with the crisis.

Many ER patients are suspected of having Covid-19 because they have viral symptoms, but their test results take days to treat, hospital staff said.

The conditions are so dramatic at Sinai-Grace that on Sunday evening, all the night nurses in the emergency room – seven in total – organized a sit-in, where they refused to work and demanded that more nurses be sent to help.

Sinai-Grace patients are not just two to one room – they have lined many hallways in the emergency room, according to the four health workers. Two workers said that critically ill patients, including ventilated patients, were sometimes kept in the corridors.

At least two ED patients have died in hallway beds, according to a facility doctor. Hospital health workers, including the doctor, spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity for the sake of their jobs.

“We have seen patients die in hallway beds because the nurse did not find they had a pulse until it was too late,” said the doctor. “Each nurse has so many patients that by the time she comes to check on her next one, the patient may not have a pulse.”

Another patient’s breathing tube disconnected from the ventilator, and the patient died before staff could respond, two emergency workers told CNN.

Michigan has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the United States, behind New York and New Jersey, according to Johns Hopkins University. Cases have soared, from 300 less than a month ago to more than 20,000 by Wednesday afternoon.

A number of hospitals across the country are approaching or have reached capacity due to the increase in Covid-19 patients.

A vulnerable population

Out of respect for the privacy of the patient and their family members, Brian Taylor, director of communications and media relations for the Detroit Medical Center, said that the medical center would not provide or comment on any details regarding patient care. one patient in particular.

“It is important to understand that daily emergencies across the country are facing dynamic situational challenges and even more so now in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

Although the Detroit Medical Center did not address the specific situations raised by hospital employees, they did provide CNN with a lengthy statement explaining the plight it finds itself in.

“Like many hospital systems, the demand for care for an ever-increasing number of patients puts strain on our resources and our people,” Taylor told CNN in a statement. “Contingency plans are in place in our hospital to manage the increase in the number of patients to ensure that we provide the safest and most appropriate care for our patients.”

The Sinai-Grace emergency room has more traffic than any other hospital in the Detroit metro and is the only hospital in northwest Detroit, said Taylor. There are also a large number of nursing homes nearby, so the hospital receives more seriously ill patients, said Taylor.

The Sinai-Grace patient population has “extremely high rates of underlying medical conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, which increase the risk of COVID-19,” said Taylor.

The hospital used all of the available space, Taylor said, including converted operating rooms, outpatient areas and recovery rooms, to manage the surge. He also tries to move patients from one hospital to another within their system or to other hospitals in the region.

“We are safely and appropriately using the necessary supplies and equipment, including monitors and ventilators, to care for our patients and we are continually seeking additional supplies worldwide as the number of COVID- 19 requiring care continues to increase, “he said. in his statement.

Difficult decisions

Sinai-Grace workers, however, said that as the number of patients increased, the hospital sometimes did not have enough heart monitors that sound an alarm when a patient’s vital signs change, according to three health workers.

Staff members also had to make difficult decisions as to who would even be entitled to monitors.

“We did our best with the monitors,” said an emergency worker. “But we have patients that we know will pass, so we take them out of a monitor and [it] to someone else who needs [it]. “

According to this worker, a patient without a monitor died in the emergency corridor. The patient was showing signs of deadly rigor when the staff members knew that the patient had died.

“We do our best to be by their side when they pass by”

Even if a patient is under surveillance and the alarms go off, staff are not always able to respond on time, said two emergency workers.

In at least two cases, even though the monitors’ alarms had gone off, the hospital was so busy that by the time the nurses could get there, the patients had died, emergency workers said.

“(The nurses) approached them and they had no pulse,” said an emergency worker. “They were on the monitor, but it was too much to watch everyone safely.”

For patients, particularly the elderly with elevated risk factors for Covid-19, two emergency workers told CNN that Sinai-Grace staff called the families of the elderly patients and, “Encouraging them to do the patient DNR (do not resuscitate) / DNI (do not intubate). ”

This means that if a patient has a respiratory or cardiac arrest, staff say that they are not trying to intervene and let the patient pass.

Hospital workers do not work during their shifts to resuscitate certain patients who have, or are suspected of having, Covid-19, according to three emergency workers. Doing CPR or restarting a patient’s heart would mean that employees would be exposed to Covid-19, said a worker.

CNN specifically asked about emergency personnel policies of calling patient families and not resuscitating suspected Covid-19 patients, but Taylor did not respond directly to this.

There is no hospital-wide no-resuscitation policy, Taylor told DMC at CNN.

“As for decisions about whether a patient should receive CPR, these decisions are made on a case-by-case basis by doctors and the healthcare team,” said Taylor. “If a patient needs CPR, the patient will of course receive CPR.”

“We do our best to be by their side when they pass by,” said another emergency worker. “But often all the nurses are busy with other patients.”

When patients die, staff members must move them quickly to a temporary refrigerated warehouse that has been brought in, two hospital staff said.

“We have to put people next to each other and on top of each other because it hasn’t been stopped,” said one. “I do my best to close my eyes and say a little prayer.”

Tubes, cords and even fans invade emergency hallways

Covid-19 ventilated patients are normally kept in an isolated room because the ventilator can aerosolize the virus – especially if the ventilator tube disconnects – spreading it through the air, according to several healthcare professionals in the United States with whom CNN has spoken.

There are so many patients in the stretchers in the hallways that electric cords and even oxygen tubes litter them, said two health workers, describing the extraordinary steps they are taking to manage the situation. They must keep the cords and tubes in the hallways, they said, as these are all supplies needed to keep patients alive – some of whom are critically ill.

The hospital continues to process walk-in arrivals and ambulances, including non-Covid-19 patients, according to four healthcare workers.

“There are times when you enter this hospital that looks like a third world country in a war zone,” a Detroit emergency medical technician, who transported patients to Sinai, told CNN. -Grace.

“Walking through is a strange feeling,” said the EMT. “Nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists run everywhere, everyone is on a vent, each vent beeps, the patients are on several intravenous drips. You would have thought it was a military hospital in a war zone.”